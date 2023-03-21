Falcons sign wide receiver Mack Hollins to one-year deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are adding to the wide receivers unit by signing Mack Hollins to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The veteran wideout was drafted 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Hollins spent three seasons in Philadelphia appearing in 28 games, catching 26 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown. Following his stint with the Eagles, Hollins signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and played in Miami until 2021. He saw action in 37 games, hauling in 30 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns
Hollins' best season in the league came in 2022 during his lone year with the Raiders. He finished the season with 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to playing in all 17 games. In Week 3 against the Titans, Hollins had eight catches for a career-high 158 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The 6-foot-4, 221-pound receiver is a quality depth piece who adds veteran leadership, physicality and run-blocking skills - a trait Arthur Smith loves in his receivers - to compliment the Falcons' dominant rushing attack. He's the first free agent wideout to be signed by Atlanta this offseason. Hollins now joins Drake London, Frank Darby, among others, in the receivers room.