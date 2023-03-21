Falcons sign wide receiver Mack Hollins to one-year deal 

The veteran wideout was drafted 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Hollins spent three seasons in Philadelphia appearing in 28 games, catching 26 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown. Following his stint with the Eagles, Hollins signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and played in Miami until 2021. He saw action in 37 games, hauling in 30 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns