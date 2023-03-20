Falcons sign cornerback Mike Hughes to two-year deal

As a true outside corner, Hughes has been tested since entering the league in 2018, and not just tested by the league's receivers but by the league's demands on the body. Hughes battled through injuries after the Vikings selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL in October of his rookie year, missing the remainder of the season after only seeing action in six games. Then, a neck injury kept him off the field for the final few games of the 2019 season. It was an injury that lingered into the next year, and Hughes was only able to play in four games in 2020.