Falcons re-sign Cornell Armstrong to one-year deal

Mar 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have re-signed defensive back Cornell Armstrong to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Monday.

Armstrong's agent, Brett Tessler, broke the news on Saturday.

Armstrong played an important role in depth for the Falcons in 2022. Originally released in the preseason, the Falcons sought Armstrong out in October after Casey Hayward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Armstrong signed to the practice squad at the beginning of October. A few weeks later, though, Armstrong would be elevated to the active roster as A.J. Terrell would miss three games because of a hamstring injury. Armstrong would go on to see action in nine games for the Falcons in 2022, making four starts.

Armstrong's best game came in the final matchup of the season when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers at home. According to PFF, Armstrong finished the game having been targeted seven times, but only allowed three receptions. He accounted for two PBUs, and finished the day with a 76.8 coverage grade.

The expectation for Armstrong in 2023 should be similar to that of his 2022 role as a key piece of depth in the secondary. If the plan is that Hayward returns to 100 percent, he will take back the outside corner spot opposite Terrell in the fall (that is, of course, if the Falcons don't add to the position via free agency or the draft, those additions could change the depth chart).

Armstrong may be on the fringe of the 53-man roster around cut downs in late August, but 2022 showed that doesn't mean you don't go on to play an important role later.

