Falcons sign defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Monday. Gaziano has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent.
Since joining the Chargers organization in 2020, Gaziano got his start on the practice squad. He has seen action in 21 games over three seasons, starting one game. Fourteen of those games played came in 2020.
Gaziano has had one sack in three years as well as 22 combined tackles (two for a loss) and four quarterback hits.