Falcons sign defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

Gaziano has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020.

Mar 27, 2023 at 02:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20230327_Signing_BM_0005
Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Joe Gaziano goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Monday. Gaziano has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED CONTENT:

Since joining the Chargers organization in 2020, Gaziano got his start on the practice squad. He has seen action in 21 games over three seasons, starting one game. Fourteen of those games played came in 2020.

Gaziano has had one sack in three years as well as 22 combined tackles (two for a loss) and four quarterback hits.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder in Year 2, drafting best player available, Jessie Bates' immediate impact

Tori McElhaney takes over Bair Mail for the day.

news

NFL announces key dates for Falcons offseason workouts

Voluntary work can begin on April 17 for Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter, DeAndre Hopkins and Falcons first-round options

We weigh Myles Murphy, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness and Peter Skoronski at No. 8 overall

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

news

Exclusive: Free agency recap with Terry Fontenot

The Falcons general manager talks Jessie Bates III, patience and the quarterback room in Atlanta.

news

Falcons re-sign Germain Ifedi to one-year deal

The veteran lineman joined the Falcons in 2022

news

Bair Mail: On Kaden Elliss, Terry Fontenot options at No. 8, Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder and more

We also dive into how the Falcons will replace Isaiah Oliver in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Why Mack Hollins believed Falcons were the right fit

The NFL veteran signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on Tuesday

news

Falcons reinstate veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from reserve/retired list

Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022 before retiring.

news

Falcons sign wide receiver Mack Hollins to one-year deal

The NFL veteran is coming off a career year with the Raiders, joins Drake London in the receivers room

news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1, then Bryce Young; Falcons take best cornerback on the board

Atlanta lands Christian Gonzalez to round out a secondary with great potential

Top News

Terry Fontenot's free agency recap and looking towards the NFL Draft

Falcons sign defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder in Year 2, drafting best player available, Jessie Bates' immediate impact

NFL announces key dates for Falcons offseason workouts

Advertising