NFL announces key dates for Falcons offseason workouts

Falcons fans will get their first glimpse of the new-look 2023 Falcons soon with the NFL announcing the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams on Friday afternoon.

This first glimpse includes the chance to potentially see the likes of newly acquired players like Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss and Jonnu Smith. It'll also be Ryan Nielsen's first as a Falcon after being hired as Atlanta's newest defensive coordinator.

The voluntary offseason program is nine weeks, and conducted in three phases. Per the league's release, here's how the phases are broken up: "Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as 'perfect play drills,' and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs.' No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."

Here are the list of key dates to remember:

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9