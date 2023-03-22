Bair Mail: On Kaden Elliss, Terry Fontenot options at No. 8, Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder and more

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

Well Scott, now that free agency has kicked into high gear, Falcon Fans have to be excited about the developments in recent days concerning the players coming in along the interior of the defensive line. Bigger bodied players with experience and more disruptive is a great sign. Falcons are putting some oomph into it. Do you still think defensive end will be drafted in April?

Bair: The Falcons have built up their defense through the middle, adding a defensive tackle, and interior (and roving) linebacker and a safety. They still need more off the edge, through free agency or the NFL Draft or both.

It's always tough for me to say they should draft a specific position at No. 8 because the Falcons choices are subject to who goes before them. It's safe to assume Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson are gone by No. 8. Would you just take the next edge rusher, or move to cornerback, where you should get the first or second choice at the position?

I do think they need to add a player to both positions. They can probably get away with going receiver on Day 2. At that point, it's all about value and fit. Christian Gonzalez or Nolan Smith? Tough call for me, Devon Witherspoon or Myles Murphy? Or any one of those four? Those are interesting calls that don't simply come down to position.

Bill Whitten from Killen, Ala.

Scott, what odds would you give that the Falcons select a QB at #8 should one of the top 4 be available?

Bair: This is just my opinion here, Bill, but I think odds are pretty low. Like, really low. The Falcons seem secure in their position group right now, with Desmond Ridder entering his second season and battle-tested veteran Taylor Heinicke stating he’s coming here to be Ridder’s backup.

They also have Logan Woodside as an emergency option, which fleshes out the position group while giving Ridder a golden opportunity to establish himself as the long-term solution here in Atlanta.

It also seems likely C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis will all be gone by the time Atlanta picks at No. 8. If there's only one left, you're not getting your pick. You're left with the remainder. Maybe they're in love with that guy but, with a quarterback feeding frenzy at the top of the draft, trading up might add some comfort if quarterback is high on the priority list.

Going back to my original point, I don't foresee the Falcons going quarterback at No. 8, especially with needs at premium positions like cornerback and defensive line.

Geoffrey Cobb from Brooklyn, NY

The Falcons lost Isaiah Oliver in free agency. Why did they let him go and will they turn to free agency or someone on the roster to replace him?

Bair: Terms of Isaiah Oliver’s deal with the 49ers still hasn't been made public, so we aren't dealing with a full deck at this point. We know he signed a two-year deal, so that may have been attraction and a luxury for the Colorado product. That part remains uncertain – anything I'd add from a Falcons perspective would be conjecture -- but we know the Falcons will have to fill a hole at slot cornerback.

They've got some in-house options already. Casey Hayward played significant snaps in the slot earlier in his storied career. Mike Hughes mentioned in his introductory presser that the Falcons have said they like him in the slot. Dee Alford may get an opportunity to work there as well. Hayward would be my choice, if he's down to play inside, especially if the Falcons draft a cornerback high in the NFL draft.

Call for questions