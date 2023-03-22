Why Mack Hollins believed Falcons were the right fit

When Hollins first met head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, the connection was organic. Hollins and Smith both share a commonality from playing their college years in Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina and, with Fontenot, it felt like he knew him for years. That's a feeling that players don't always get when meeting with teams, Hollins said.

"As I've gotten older and played more years in this league, I've learned to gravitate towards that and not force myself into situations where on paper it looks good but I don't really vibe with them," Hollins said. "I go more towards the people that I genuinely feel like I vibe with and have a connection with. With Terry and Arthur, I feel like I can kick it with them, whether I played for them or not. It's exciting be a part of something like [this]."

Hollins now joins Drake London, Frank Darby, and Jared Bernhardt, among others, in the receiver room. In contrast to last season, while playing alongside Raiders wideout Davante Adams, Hollins is now the veteran amongst Falcons receivers. Over the course of his NFL career, Hollins has made a name for himself as a special teamer, in addition to his play as a receiver and run blocker.

The Falcons haven't told him exactly how they plan to use him in this system as of yet, but Hollins noted "whatever I can do for this team to get us to be playing in February is what I'm going to do."