Exclusive: Free agency recap with Terry Fontenot

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons entered into the 2023 league year with the second-most cap space in the league. Getting to the point of having money to spend was a point that was two years in the making. In an exclusive interview with AtlantaFalcons.com, general manager Terry Fontenot said it was a point that required patience to get to; patience that had to come from every level of the Falcons organization.

"It starts with the head coach, Arthur Smith. He has to look at it like, 'OK, we have to go out and find good, tough, competitive football players and we have to do it on a budget,' and that's not always easy," Fontenot said. "Same thing with the patience from the organization, same thing with the patience from the owner, patience from the fans."

RELATED CONTENT:

Fontenot, Smith and the rest of the Falcons organization have been working with a tight budget since the new regime took over in 2021. That was not the case in 2023, and it wasn't the case because for the last two years the Falcons have been conservative and disciplined in their spending. There is still discipline to be had this offseason, too, but it's discipline that was made easier with north of $60 million in cap space to spend.