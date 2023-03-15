Report: Falcons agree on terms of contract with Kaleb McGary

Editor's note:The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms with right tackle Kaleb McGary on a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday evening.
McGary has played four seasons with the Falcons after being drafted 31st overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The right tackle had a career year in 2022. Analytics site Pro Football Focus graded his season at an 86.6 overall, playing a key role in helping Atlanta establish a top-3 rushing attack. McGary played 1,051 snaps last season, only allowing six sacks, and graded out at 91.6 in run-blocking.
With McGary reportedly returning to Atlanta, core members of the Falcons' top-5 offensive line unit from last season will be playing together again in 2023. Left guard is the only uncertain spot, with Elijah Wilkinson set for unrestricted free agency, though Matt Hennessy will be back with a shot to take command.