Report: Falcons agree to terms with Pro Bowler Calais Campbell 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms to sign defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning.
According to Rapoport, Campbell reached his decision after a 40-minute phone call with owner Arthur Blank. Per the report, "the two discussed leadership, charitable efforts, and how Campbell thrives in the community." It was this phone call that helped "seal" Campbell's decision to come to Atlanta.
Campbell brings 15 years of veteran leadership to the Falcons defense. The University of Miami product was drafted 50th overall in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Cardinals. Since then, Campbell has been named a Pro Bowler six times, First-team All-Pro (2017), two-time Second-team All-Pro (2014, 2016), Walter Payton Man of the Year (2019), and Bart Starr Award recipient (2019), among other accolades.
Campbell spent his first nine years in Arizona from 2008-2016, and later played three seasons each with the Jaguars (2017-2019), and Ravens (2020-2022).
Over the course of his 15-year career, Campbell has accumulated 800 total tackles (576 solo), 237 quarterback hits, 165 tackles for loss, 99.0 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 227 games (208 starts).
His best season came in 2017 when he had 64 total tackles,14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one touchdown.
The veteran presence joins a defensive front featuring Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, Lorenzo Carter, among others. Adding depth at the line of scrimmage was a primary focus for the Falcons this offseason, and the front office wasted little time doing so.