Report: Falcons agree to terms with Pro Bowler Calais Campbell 

According to Rapoport, Campbell reached his decision after a 40-minute phone call with owner Arthur Blank. Per the report, "the two discussed leadership, charitable efforts, and how Campbell thrives in the community." It was this phone call that helped "seal" Campbell's decision to come to Atlanta.

Campbell brings 15 years of veteran leadership to the Falcons defense. The University of Miami product was drafted 50th overall in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Cardinals. Since then, Campbell has been named a Pro Bowler six times, First-team All-Pro (2017), two-time Second-team All-Pro (2014, 2016), Walter Payton Man of the Year (2019), and Bart Starr Award recipient (2019), among other accolades.

Campbell spent his first nine years in Arizona from 2008-2016, and later played three seasons each with the Jaguars (2017-2019), and Ravens (2020-2022).