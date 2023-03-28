Falcons agree to terms with WR Scotty Miller

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller, GM Terry Fontenot confirmed on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings.
"He's quick, he's athletic and he can run," Fontenot said. "He has shown the ability to make plays. That came together pretty quick and we're excited to add him to the mix."
A deal has not been signed, meaning a formal pact remains procedurally incomplete. According to ESPN, Miller agreed to a one-year deal.
Miller has been with the Buccaneers since Tampa Bay drafted him out of Bowling Green in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The compact and speedy receiver was a late-round find of good value for the Bucs as he would go on to accumulate just over 700 receiving yards on 46 catches in his first two seasons with Tampa Bay. He averaged about 15 yards per catch through both years.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Official free agency signings: S Jessie Bates III, DL David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, LB Tae Davis, WR Mack Hollins; DL Joe Gaziano
- Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder enters 2023 as Falcons starting quarterback
- Four things we learned from Arthur Smith's press conference at owners meetings
- NFL announces key dates for 2023 offseason workouts
His most productive year with the Bucs came in the same year Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2020. Miller had 501 receiving yards that year, with 109 of those yards coming in an eye-catching performance against the Raiders in Week 7.
The 2021 and 2022 seasons have not been as productive for Miller, who saw limited action in 2021 as he missed two months of the season with turf toe. Miller ended the 2022 season having played in 15 games with 23 catches for 185 receiving yards.
Miller is the second signing the Falcons have made in recent weeks to build up their wide receiver depth behind Drake London. Atlanta signed Mack Hollins to a one-year deal last week. They had size, but needed a bit of speed in the slot. Cue Miller, who could provide that.
Take a closer look into our 2023 free agency addition to the Atlanta Falcons roster, Mack Hollins. On Tuesday, March 21, Hollins officially became a Falcon and settled into Flowery Branch.