Falcons sign offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Friday.

Miles was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a backup offensive tackle, Miles saw action in seven games in 2019 and 10 games in 2021. He has not started a game since joining the league in 2019, and never saw action in any regular season game in 2020 or 2022.

RELATED CONTENT:

With the Falcons in good shape with their offensive tackles - having extended Jake Matthews last year and locking Kaleb McGary down for a few more years this offseason - Miles joins the Falcons to provide depth. The Falcons have also brought back Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal. He was looked at primarily as the Falcons best depth piece at the tackle position last year, while Chuma Edoga could flip between guard and tackle if needed.