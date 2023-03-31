Falcons sign offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Friday.
Miles was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a backup offensive tackle, Miles saw action in seven games in 2019 and 10 games in 2021. He has not started a game since joining the league in 2019, and never saw action in any regular season game in 2020 or 2022.
With the Falcons in good shape with their offensive tackles - having extended Jake Matthews last year and locking Kaleb McGary down for a few more years this offseason - Miles joins the Falcons to provide depth. The Falcons have also brought back Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal. He was looked at primarily as the Falcons best depth piece at the tackle position last year, while Chuma Edoga could flip between guard and tackle if needed.
Edoga signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys earlier in the week, so the Falcons had an opening, one that could be filled with Miles.