Report: Falcons agree to terms with tackle Germain Ifedi 

The Falcons have agreed to terms with tackle Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
The 7-year NFL veteran was a solid reserve at the right tackle position behind Kaleb McGary in his first season with the Falcons. Ifedi has made 83 starts throughout his career, starting seven or more games in each of his first six seasons prior to joining the Falcons in 2022. He's played multiple postions on the offensive line and has proven to be an efficient pass protecter over the course of his career. With Ifedi's experience as a starter, he provides stability as a reserve.