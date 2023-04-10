Top three Falcons needs and how to fix them during the 2023 NFL Draft 

The Falcons recently lost Elijah Wilkinson and Chuma Edoga in free agency who both played at the left guard position in 2022. Outside of left guard, the core members of the offensive line will all be returning in 2023. Matt Hennessy, who transitioned from center to guard, saw action at left guard last season but it remains uncertain on where he'll play in 2023. The Falcons could possibly fill this position with N.C. State's Chandler Zavala in the third round. In the last two years, Zavala allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks. Zavala's strong suit comes in pass-blocking, with solid run-blocking abilities. If the Falcons are looking to draft a versatile left guard who's proven to be efficient at the college level, they should no further than Zavala.