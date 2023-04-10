Top three Falcons needs and how to fix them during the 2023 NFL Draft 

We take a look at players the Falcons could draft in the first three rounds

Apr 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's note:The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

The Falcons have made key acquisitions during the free agency period with the signings of safety Jessie Bates III, defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell, and wide receiver Mack Hollins, among other moves. But there are still pieces needed to help bolster the roster on both sides of the ball with the 2023 NFL Draft nearing in less than three weeks. Atlanta currently has a total of eight picks in this year's draft, including a top-10 pick at No. 8 overall.

RELATED CONTENT:

That doesn't necessarily mean Atlanta is locked at eight picks. Depending on if they decide to trade up or down, if at all, the number of draft picks could change for the Falcons. Here, we'll take a look at the Falcons top three needs heading into the draft and how they could fill them in the first three rounds.

Cornerback

AP22246205048506
Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Falcons pick at No. 8 overall: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

When looking at the roster post-free agency, the cornerback position still remains a spot that needs more depth. The Falcons suffered key injuries in this area last season, in addition to having a lack of depth pieces to fill in. This unit finished last season with 10 interceptions and ranked 25th in passing yards per game, allowing an average of 231.9 yards, per Team Rankings.

Outside of A.J. Terrell, Atlanta needs another versatile cornerback in their secondary. Devon Witherspoon will be one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft. The Illinois product didn't allow a single touchdown in 2022, and only allowed 22 catches for 206 yards. The 6-foot 180-pound physical cornerback can play both in the slot and on the outside. Witherspoon also shares commonalities with Terrell in terms of physicality in which they both play with, quickness, and great ball awareness.

Edge rusher

AP22246725621114
Matthew Putney/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Falcons pick at No. 44 overall: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

With veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell now in the mix, the edge rusher position isn't the Falcons most pressing need. Yet, they still need to bolster this unit with more depth. The Falcons had the second-fewest sacks in 2022 with 21. Second-year players Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone are expected to take that next step in 2023 but the Falcons must continue to build up this position group.

Will McDonald IV could make a solid addition to the Falcons defense. The 6-foot-4 236-pound edge rusher had 16 quarterback hurries, 25 total pressures, three quarterback hits and six sacks in 2022. McDonald's agility coming off the edge makes him a nightmare for offensive linemen. Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, McDonald could make a solid transition to the league.

Offensive guard

AP21269686501439
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Falcons pick at No. 75 overall: Chandler Zavala, N.C. State

The Falcons recently lost Elijah Wilkinson and Chuma Edoga in free agency who both played at the left guard position in 2022. Outside of left guard, the core members of the offensive line will all be returning in 2023. Matt Hennessy, who transitioned from center to guard, saw action at left guard last season but it remains uncertain on where he'll play in 2023. The Falcons could possibly fill this position with N.C. State's Chandler Zavala in the third round. In the last two years, Zavala allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks. Zavala's strong suit comes in pass-blocking, with solid run-blocking abilities. If the Falcons are looking to draft a versatile left guard who's proven to be efficient at the college level, they should no further than Zavala.

Fly with Us: The 2023 Flight Collection

Take flight with some Dirty Bird Swag! Introducing our latest, limited edition retail drop, the Flight Collection. Get your gear now at Shop.AtlantaFalcons.com

1920x1080_social
1 / 29
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Mack Hollins goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Mack Hollins goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Mack Hollins goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Mack Hollins goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Scenes from the Flight Collection shoot at Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
696x400 (flex)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, trading up for Will Anderson, Frank Clark and taking an offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

We discuss the prospects of Terry Fontenot moving up in the NFL Draft or going with Peter Skoronski over other positions of need

news

Key takeaways, themes from Falcons approach to 2023 NFL free agency

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss their approach to signing period when, for the first time, they had plenty of salary-cap space

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Ryan Wilson, Sam Farmer has Georgia's Jalen Carter linked to Atlanta in first round

news

Bair Mail: On Tyree Wilson, Bijan Robinson, drafting a WR at No. 8, DeAndre Hopkins and more

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

'This team is going to be a very competitive, tough team': Why Calais Campbell ultimately decided to join the Falcons

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal

The offensive tackle has played in 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals since 2019.

news

Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity

Miller spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay

news

Falcons sign Pro Bowler Calais Campbell to one-year deal

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Mike Tannenbaum, Charles Davis has Clemson's Myles Murphy linked to Atlanta in first round

news

Arthur Blank, Terry Fontenot discuss Falcons decision to roll with Desmond Ridder

Falcons owner says team as 'a lot of faith and confidence' in second-year signal caller

news

Four things we learned from Arthur Smith's press conference at NFL owners meetings

The Falcons head coach discussed, Kyle Pitts, Jessie Bates and more in an extended sit-down with the media

Top News

Top three Falcons needs and how to fix them during the 2023 NFL Draft

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, trading up for Will Anderson, Frank Clark and taking an offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Key takeaways, themes from Falcons approach to 2023 NFL free agency

David Onyemata details his journey from Africa to Canada to the NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Advertising