NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall 

Todd McShay, ESPN

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: I thought about Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness for Atlanta, given it ranked worst in sacks in 2021 and second worst in 2022. That said, the pass defense allowed a 67.8% completion percentage (28th) and lacks a long-term option opposite A.J. Terrell at corner. Casey Hayward is entering the final year of his deal and turns 34 in September. Gonzalez is 6-foot-1 and has 4.38 speed and plenty of on-ball production, bringing down four interceptions last season.

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: Gonzalez is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the draft. The Falcons should be excited to add him to a secondary in need.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Date: April 5

April 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons could think about other defensive positions, but they should think pass rush most even if Anderson and Wilson are not available. Murphy also provides a classic combination of size, speed and quickness.

The defensive line will be a priority for Atlanta this offseason, and Wilson has a disruptive package of length, power and quickness.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez

Analysis: They have A.J. Terrell on one side and some veterans to go with him. They need a young cover corner to pair with Terrell as they build this defense. They could go edge player here to help the pass rush, but they opt for the corner instead.

Michael Renner, PFF

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Van Ness is a distinctly different type of edge than what the Falcons currently have. He has interior versatility and can be a hard edge-setter early in his career.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Calais Campbell is a nice late addition for a defense desperate for talent in the front seven, but the 36-year-old can only do so much for a group that has managed just 39 sacks in the last two years, by far the lowest sum of any team in that span. Atlanta shouldn't expect double-digit sacks from the get-go with Murphy, but the 6-5, 268-pounder can lean on his knack for generating pressure and stuffing the run as he sorts out how to develop a more effective pass-rush plan.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date: April 2

April 2 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Then he showed up last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

Date: April 3

April 3 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Even with off-the-field red flags, Carter would be a steal this low. Local star could roll right into an impactful NFL gig.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date: March 31

March 31 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: The Falcons have combined to record 39 sacks over the past two seasons -- by far the lowest in the NFL. Signing Kaden Elliss (seven sacks in 2022) was a good start, but they need more. Lukas Van Ness' size and explosiveness will present immediate problems to opposing offensive tackles.

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Date: March 31

March 31 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa