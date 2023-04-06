Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall 

Ryan Wilson, Sam Farmer has Georgia's Jalen Carter linked to Atlanta in first round

Apr 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 21 days out. As we get closer to that time, the cornerback and edge rusher positions have consistently been two spots often linked to Atlanta in the first round.

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall:

MockDraft 1920x1080 roundup

Todd McShay, ESPN

  • Date: April 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: I thought about Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness for Atlanta, given it ranked worst in sacks in 2021 and second worst in 2022. That said, the pass defense allowed a 67.8% completion percentage (28th) and lacks a long-term option opposite A.J. Terrell at corner. Casey Hayward is entering the final year of his deal and turns 34 in September. Gonzalez is 6-foot-1 and has 4.38 speed and plenty of on-ball production, bringing down four interceptions last season.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

  • Date: April 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: Gonzalez is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the draft. The Falcons should be excited to add him to a secondary in need.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

  • Date: April 5
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons could think about other defensive positions, but they should think pass rush most even if Anderson and Wilson are not available. Murphy also provides a classic combination of size, speed and quickness.

The defensive line will be a priority for Atlanta this offseason, and Wilson has a disruptive package of length, power and quickness.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez

Analysis: They have A.J. Terrell on one side and some veterans to go with him. They need a young cover corner to pair with Terrell as they build this defense. They could go edge player here to help the pass rush, but they opt for the corner instead.

Michael Renner, PFF

  • Date: April 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Van Ness is a distinctly different type of edge than what the Falcons currently have. He has interior versatility and can be a hard edge-setter early in his career.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

  • Date: April 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Calais Campbell is a nice late addition for a defense desperate for talent in the front seven, but the 36-year-old can only do so much for a group that has managed just 39 sacks in the last two years, by far the lowest sum of any team in that span. Atlanta shouldn't expect double-digit sacks from the get-go with Murphy, but the 6-5, 268-pounder can lean on his knack for generating pressure and stuffing the run as he sorts out how to develop a more effective pass-rush plan.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 2
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Then he showed up last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

  • Date: April 3
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Even with off-the-field red flags, Carter would be a steal this low. Local star could roll right into an impactful NFL gig.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

  • Date: March 31
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: The Falcons have combined to record 39 sacks over the past two seasons -- by far the lowest in the NFL. Signing Kaden Elliss (seven sacks in 2022) was a good start, but they need more. Lukas Van Ness' size and explosiveness will present immediate problems to opposing offensive tackles.

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

  • Date: March 31
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: The Falcons really need help rushing the passer. They ranked 31st in the NFL in getting heat on the QB. Anderson's long gone, though, and the caliber of edge players don't fit going up this high — although I could see Atlanta being tempted by Van Ness. A trade down where there's a bunch of strong edge guys at the end of the first round is very possible, but I think Atlanta grabs the 6 feet 5, 272-pound Hawkeye over Witherspoon and Gonzalez. New Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has developed a bunch of big-time D-linemen, and Van Ness — 6.5 sacks, 11 TFLs and two blocked kicks despite not starting — should fit in well. He has 34-inch arms, ran a 4.58 40 and had very impressive shuttle times in Indianapolis.

696x400_email V1
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Mike Tannenbaum, Charles Davis has Clemson's Myles Murphy linked to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Georgia Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dane Brugler, Vinnie Iyer has Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. has Falcons taking Iowa State Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Bucky Brooks has Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic analyst gives Texas Tech edge rusher to Falcons at No. 8

In addition to Tyree Wilson, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Ohio State's Paris Johnson often linked to Atlanta

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper links Clemson's Myles Murphy to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are latest players linked to the Falcons for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

The Ringer has Falcons selecting 'electric, field-turning' receiver in first round

Jameson Williams, Malik Willis, Garrett Wilson, and Kyle Hamilton are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NBC sports has Falcons taking 'perfect long-term' quarterback in first round

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Garrett Wilson, and Drake London are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Bair Mail: On Tyree Wilson, Bijan Robinson, drafting a WR at No. 8, DeAndre Hopkins and more

'This team is going to be a very competitive, tough team': Why Calais Campbell ultimately decided to join the Falcons

Falcons sign offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal

Advertising