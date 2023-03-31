Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Scotty Miller sees a golden opportunity in front of him in Atlanta. Throughout the past four seasons playing with the Buccaneers, Miller was in a wide receiver's room that featured Pro Bowlers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, which sometimes made it tough, as he described, to find plays and opportunities to get the ball.
In the last two seasons, Miller saw limited playing time due to an injury and a lack of production, but he's faced adversity throughout his professional career and overcame it each time. Joining the Falcons is a fresh start for Miller, one that he's ready for.
"I know nothing here is going to be handed to me," Miller said in his first press conference as a Falcon on Thursday. "I have to go earn everything. I'm just really excited to get out on the field and show these guys what I can do."
Once free agency arrived, Miller wasn't exactly sure how the process worked. It was the first time in his four-year career that he's had to go through it. After speaking with Atlanta, he felt like the Falcons gave him the best opportunity to have more on-field production, in addition to being able to play with Drake London and Mack Hollins, among others.
"Drake is very similar to Mike (Evans), who I played with for a number of years," Miller said. "Also, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins who (recently) signed (are) great pieces that I think can be a really successful team."
The veteran receiver is looking forward to playing with a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, too, who was recently named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.
"I think it's going to be good," Miller said of playing with Ridder. "I got to see him up close in-person the last game of the regular season. I really like what he brings to the table. It seems like he has a lot of energy, can create, can throw the long ball, can really do all things you need to do, so I can't wait to get to work with him."
Miller, who is 5-foot-9 and 174-pounds, can play both in the slot and on the outside. While at Bowling Green, he played predominantly in the slot, but while he was in Tampa he played mostly on the outside, using his speed and quickness to create mismatches. His best season came in 2020 when he had 33 receptions for 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That year, the Buccaneers were Super Bowl champions.
The Falcons haven't told Miller exactly where he'll play but he said he's comfortable lining up in both positions.
"I can stretch the field, stretch the defense so I think it's a little bit easier to do that on the outside," Miller said. "I can get one-on-one matchups, but in the slot I can use my quickness and my ability with mismatches on bigger guys like safeties, linebackers and nickels. I feel like I'm a well-rounded player. Just trying to bring toughness into everything that I do."
As Miller enters into his fifth year in the league, he's ready to capitalize on his opportunity with the Falcons.
"It's never been easy," Miller said. "As a sixth-round pick, you're not guaranteed anything, so I just had to grind it out and that's kind of been my story my whole life. Keep trying to earn everything."
Take a closer look into our 2023 free agency addition to the Atlanta Falcons roster, Scotty Miller. On Thursday, March 30, Miller officially became a Falcon and settled into Flowery Branch.