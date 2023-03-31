Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity 

Miller spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay

Mar 31, 2023 at 09:58 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Scotty Miller sees a golden opportunity in front of him in Atlanta. Throughout the past four seasons playing with the Buccaneers, Miller was in a wide receiver's room that featured Pro Bowlers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, which sometimes made it tough, as he described, to find plays and opportunities to get the ball.

In the last two seasons, Miller saw limited playing time due to an injury and a lack of production, but he's faced adversity throughout his professional career and overcame it each time. Joining the Falcons is a fresh start for Miller, one that he's ready for.

"I know nothing here is going to be handed to me," Miller said in his first press conference as a Falcon on Thursday. "I have to go earn everything. I'm just really excited to get out on the field and show these guys what I can do."

Once free agency arrived, Miller wasn't exactly sure how the process worked. It was the first time in his four-year career that he's had to go through it. After speaking with Atlanta, he felt like the Falcons gave him the best opportunity to have more on-field production, in addition to being able to play with Drake London and Mack Hollins, among others.

"Drake is very similar to Mike (Evans), who I played with for a number of years," Miller said. "Also, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins who (recently) signed (are) great pieces that I think can be a really successful team."

RELATED CONTENT:

The veteran receiver is looking forward to playing with a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, too, who was recently named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

"I think it's going to be good," Miller said of playing with Ridder. "I got to see him up close in-person the last game of the regular season. I really like what he brings to the table. It seems like he has a lot of energy, can create, can throw the long ball, can really do all things you need to do, so I can't wait to get to work with him."

Miller, who is 5-foot-9 and 174-pounds, can play both in the slot and on the outside. While at Bowling Green, he played predominantly in the slot, but while he was in Tampa he played mostly on the outside, using his speed and quickness to create mismatches. His best season came in 2020 when he had 33 receptions for 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That year, the Buccaneers were Super Bowl champions.

AP22263092301652
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Falcons haven't told Miller exactly where he'll play but he said he's comfortable lining up in both positions.

"I can stretch the field, stretch the defense so I think it's a little bit easier to do that on the outside," Miller said. "I can get one-on-one matchups, but in the slot I can use my quickness and my ability with mismatches on bigger guys like safeties, linebackers and nickels. I feel like I'm a well-rounded player. Just trying to bring toughness into everything that I do."

As Miller enters into his fifth year in the league, he's ready to capitalize on his opportunity with the Falcons.

"It's never been easy," Miller said. "As a sixth-round pick, you're not guaranteed anything, so I just had to grind it out and that's kind of been my story my whole life. Keep trying to earn everything."

Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency: Scotty Miller

Take a closer look into our 2023 free agency addition to the Atlanta Falcons roster, Scotty Miller. On Thursday, March 30, Miller officially became a Falcon and settled into Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Scotty Miller goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
696x400 (flex)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons sign Pro Bowler Calais Campbell to one-year deal

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Mike Tannenbaum, Charles Davis has Clemson's Myles Murphy linked to Atlanta in first round

news

Arthur Blank, Terry Fontenot discuss Falcons decision to roll with Desmond Ridder

Falcons owner says team as 'a lot of faith and confidence' in second-year signal caller

news

Four things we learned from Arthur Smith's press conference at NFL owners meetings

The Falcons head coach discussed, Kyle Pitts, Jessie Bates and more in an extended sit-down with the media

news

Falcons sign WR Scotty Miller to one-year deal

Miller has been with Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2019.

news

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder will begin 2023 work as Falcons starting quarterback

Cinncinati alum earned the opportunity to take hold of No. 1 job, with Taylor Heinicke starting as Ridder's backup

news

Falcons sign defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

Gaziano has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder in Year 2, drafting best player available, Jessie Bates' immediate impact

Tori McElhaney takes over Bair Mail for the day.

news

NFL announces key dates for Falcons offseason workouts

Voluntary work can begin on April 17 for Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter, DeAndre Hopkins and Falcons first-round options

We weigh Myles Murphy, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness and Peter Skoronski at No. 8 overall

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

Top News

Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity

Falcons sign Pro Bowler Calais Campbell to one-year deal

Falcons re-sign Kaleb McGary to three-year deal

Falcons sign WR Scotty Miller to one-year deal

Advertising