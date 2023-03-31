Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity 

Once free agency arrived, Miller wasn't exactly sure how the process worked. It was the first time in his four-year career that he's had to go through it. After speaking with Atlanta, he felt like the Falcons gave him the best opportunity to have more on-field production, in addition to being able to play with Drake London and Mack Hollins, among others.

"Drake is very similar to Mike (Evans), who I played with for a number of years," Miller said. "Also, Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins who (recently) signed (are) great pieces that I think can be a really successful team."

The veteran receiver is looking forward to playing with a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, too, who was recently named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

"I think it's going to be good," Miller said of playing with Ridder. "I got to see him up close in-person the last game of the regular season. I really like what he brings to the table. It seems like he has a lot of energy, can create, can throw the long ball, can really do all things you need to do, so I can't wait to get to work with him."