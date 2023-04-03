'This team is going to be a very competitive, tough team': Why Calais Campbell ultimately decided to join the Falcons

The veteran defensive lineman also had a lengthy conversation with Falcons owner Arthur Blank about his devotion to community service, which also played a role in his decision to come to Atlanta. Campbell earned the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019 for his leadership and off-the-field efforts in the community, which is something he's passionate about.

"When you get the owner of the football team calling you and telling you that he believes in you and what you can do for the city, that's going to have a big influence on you no matter who you are," Campbell said. "He told me whatever initiatives I want to do in the city from a foundational standpoint, that he'll get behind and support. That's a big part of who I am, making sure my presence is felt off-the-field."

Campbell did his research about the Falcons organization and watched film on both the offense and defense. One of the attributes that stuck out to him about the Falcons offense is they have a very "potent run game." He noted how Atlanta has a three-headed monster with Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Caleb Huntley in the backfield. He also liked what he saw in wide receiver Drake London and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

"If Ridder continues to develop and be who I think he can be," Campbell says, "I wouldn't be surprised if we're playing late in January and potentially February."