Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, trading up for Will Anderson, Frank Clark and taking an offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Socrates Liabotes from London, Ontario, Canada

What are your thoughts on moving up in the draft for Will Anderson jr. Or do teams not usually move up for non-quarterbacks? Love to hear your thoughts on this!

Bair: Yes, teams will move up for non-quarterbacks. That could certainly happen for Alabama's Will Anderson, widely considered the best edge rusher in this draft. There are a few teams up top comfortable at quarterback, namely Arizona at No. 3 and (possibly) Seattle at No. 5 and Detroit at No. 6. You might have to go up to the third spot to get Anderson and that price would be pretty steep. Not a fan of that, especially in a deep class of edge rushers.

The other issue, all the teams I just mentioned need pass rushers. You'd think they'd stand pat at take Anderson if they loved him. I think it would take a unique situation for the Falcons to go get him, so much so that I'd consider it highly unlikely.

Alan Davidson from big Spring, Tex.

Thanks for this great outlet, and all of your insights. I read today that Frank Clark is still available. I think he would be a great addition to our defense and will allow us to draft the outstanding cornerback at pick number eight if he's there. I think these two additions would really be for our defense with all the other additions that we made during free agency. What are your thoughts?

Bair: Well, Alan, I'm a big Frank Clark fan. He's quality and clutch. That’s a good combo. The Falcons still have some cap space available – beyond what they need to sign the draft class – but I'm not sure they'll run out and add someone like that pre-draft. They'll want to see what they end up getting and then can backfill a need after the draft.

Now let's put ourselves in Clark's shoes. If I were him, I wouldn't want to sign somewhere before the draft only to have my new team add a first-rounder at my position. It behooves everyone to wait, but in no way am I ready to eliminate the prospect of adding another veteran edge rusher.