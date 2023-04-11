Report: Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
The Falcons are acquiring cornerback Jeff Okudah in trade from the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Field Yates reported on Tuesday, citing Okudah's agent as the source of information.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to Detroit for Okudah.
Okudah was originally drafted third overall by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last three seasons in Detroit, Okudah has played in 25 games totaling 124 tackles (103 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 10 pass deflections and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. His best season came in 2022 after having 73 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, two tackles for loss and one touchdown.
Okudah joins a Falcons cornerback room with the likes of former second-team All-Pro A.J. Terrell, plus Casey Hayward, Mike Hughes, Cornell Armstrong, Dee Alford and Darren Hall. Hughes, who played with the Lions in 2022, reunites with Okudah in the Falcons secondary.