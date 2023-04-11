Report: Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

Okudah was originally drafted third overall by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last three seasons in Detroit, Okudah has played in 25 games totaling 124 tackles (103 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 10 pass deflections and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. His best season came in 2022 after having 73 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, two tackles for loss and one touchdown.