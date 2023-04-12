Bair Mail: On Jeff Okudah, Desmond Ridder and NFC South contention, plus Olamide Zaccheaus

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

We knew the Falcons would be active this offseason. They had to be with all that salary-cap space. Even under that high standard, these last few months have been a trip.

Signing Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell and David Onyemata enough for you? What about trading for Jonnu Smith? How about giving Chris Lindstrom a massive extension?

RELATED CONTENT:

Still not enough. Then the Falcons reportedly trade for Jeff Okudah on Tuesday. If that becomes official, that could be a big deal.

There has been plenty to discuss this offseason, and we haven't even gotten to the draft yet. That's an awesome thing for us content creators and Falcons fans, making these Bair Mails particularly enjoyable. So, let's get to another one on this Wednesday afternoon.

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

I have seen mocks all over the place for the Falcons this year. With the trade for Okuda do you think that impacts taking a CB in the first?

Bair: There are multiple reports of the Falcons trading a fifth-round pick for Detroit Lions cornerback and 2020 No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick Jeff Okudah. There have been no formal announcements to this stage, so we're just engaging in speculation at this point.

With all that said, I think Falcons draft priorities could change if the Okudah trade were to become official. Okudah is coming off a strong 2022 season where he allowed a 59.7 completion percentage and gave up but one touchdown all year. Talent has never been in question with Okudah, but he has had some health issues holding him back in the NFL.

We don't know if he could thrive in Atlanta or if he can stay healthy, but it could shape up into a prove it (and contract) year for the Ohio State product. Between him and Mike Hughes and veteran Casey Hayward, there isn't a strong need to add another top 10 cornerback.

[Regarding another mailbag question about Hayward's future with the club if the Okudah trade goes down, it certainly increases the possibility of a cut -- he doesn't have any guarantees left on his deal and his release could provide $5 million in cap savings, per OverTheCap -- but nothing's set in stone.]

If Okudah doesn't play to his potential, then go cornerback next year in the NFL Draft. Right now, however, the Falcons could focus on other priorities – pass rusher, perhaps? – in the first round but continue to fortify the premium position later on.