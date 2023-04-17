Falcons sign offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge to one-year deal

Greenidge has spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Apr 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Monday.

The offensive lineman has spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints seeing action in 15 games over that period, all of which came in 2020. He played nine snaps at left tackle, 38 snaps at right tackle and two snaps at tight end, per Pro Football Focus, in 2020.

Greenidge was an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2019.

Over the last two seasons, Greenidge has spent majority of that time on injured reserve.

