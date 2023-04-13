College pro days, top-30 visits: What are the Falcons focusing on during these meetings as NFL Draft looms?

Editor's note: This is another installment in AtlantaFalcons.com's extensive "Finding Culture Fits" series, detailing how the Falcons find players who fit their organizational philosophy and ethos during the pre-draft process. The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The age old saying goes that you only get one chance to make a good first impression, and while that's true, what's more important for the Falcons as the 2023 NFL Draft gets closer is not necessarily the first impression but the second and third and fourth.

For many of these coaches and front office decision-makers, a lot of the true first impressions happen at the NFL Combine. Teams are allowed to formally interview a select group of invited prospects for 15 minutes in Indianapolis.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot likened the rapid-fire combine interviews to that of speed dating.

And while those 15 minutes are important for several reasons, what happens later, in the months that follow, paints the true picture of a prospect and their depth as a player and person.

As Kyle Smith put it, you're just looking at one singular layer of a person at the combine. There's a lot more work to be done, and it's work they're actively doing right now.

"You can get conned in a 15-minute interview with someone who tells you all the things you want to hear," Smith, the Falcons director of player personnel, said. "… Pro days are where we have them much longer to figure all that out. We also have options to bring them in on visits and private meetings where we see them even more."

It's at college pro days, top-30 visits (where a team can bring in up to 30 players to their facility for interviews, meetings and a physical) and private workouts where the nitty-gritty is found.