Bair Mail: On Christian Gonzalez, Bijan Robinson, and addressing the left guard position 

Geoffrey Cobb from Brooklyn, NY.

It seems like the Falcons have had issues at left guard for a long time and have been unable to find a player to hold down the position for a long time. Do you think that the falcons will address left guard on day two or three? Will they be able to find a player later in the draft who could compete to start at left guard? Thanks!

Edmunds: I think the Falcons will potentially address the left guard position on Day 2. In my top three Falcons needs from last week, I had Atlanta drafting offensive guard Chandler Zavala at No. 75 overall in the third round. I believe the Falcons will target defensive players in the first two rounds.

I suggested Zavala because, in the last two seasons, the North Carolina State product allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks. He's most dominant as a pass blocker, with solid run-blocking abilities, which wiIl work well in the Falcons offense. He's dealt with injuries during his college career but when healthy, he's a force on the offensive front.

Matt Hennessy, who saw action at left guard in 2022, and Jalen Mayfield, who started at left guard in 2021, are expected to return in 2023. Still, I think the Falcons should look to take a proven guard in this year's draft.

