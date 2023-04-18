Desmond Ridder discusses being named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season 

Throughout the course of the offseason, he's been training with old and new teammates in the Brookhaven area of Atlanta, working to establish chemistry amongst the group. One of those players is Taylor Heinicke, someone Ridder will be working hand-in-hand with this upcoming season in the quarterback room. With Heinicke's experience as a starting quarterback, Ridder is looking forward to learning as much as he can from him.

"He's had a completely different career and the way he's went about his game," Ridder said. "It's just going to be interesting to hear his stories and the way he's gone about things, on the field and off the field."

Ridder also noted his excitement to have Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary extended and re-signed, respectively, this offseason, keeping the core members of the offensive front together.

"Those are two great guys," Ridder said. "They work their butts off every day. It obviously showed on the field. All those guys upfront do a heck of a job. They just come in every single day with no complaints. They put in the work, put in the time and obviously they got paid for that."

Ridder has high expectations for himself and the team in 2023. The main thing he's focused on is the constant progression week-in, week-out.