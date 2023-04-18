Desmond Ridder discusses being named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season 

Ridder also talks about working with Taylor Heinicke in the quarterback room

Apr 18, 2023 at 05:35 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Desmond Ridder always carried the mindset of being a starting quarterback in the league. He didn't know when that time would come, but he always stayed prepared for when his number was called. Now, as prepares to assume his role at the helm, Ridder is ready for his opportunity to lead the franchise in 2023.

"It's setting the example, it's being the voice, being in that guy in locker room that guys go to, to ask questions," Ridder said in his Tuesday press conference. "Just taking initiative of when to be, where to be. Obviously, we're not going through much install right now, so kind of just pushing them and bringing everyone together. Just working on growing the culture, as brothers and just trying to grow closer."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ridder said that he, head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot met during the offseason about being named the starter. Smith officially announced the news in late March during the NFL owner's meetings in Phoenix.

AF_20230417_OTA_SL3_3113
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

"They told me that they trust me, and they see what I do out on the field," Ridder said. "They see my leadership and that's important. I'm just going to continue to be myself, be who I am, be the leader I can be and go out there and just keep proving myself."

As Ridder went back and watched his last four games from the 2022 season, he saw consistent progression in not only himself, but in the team as well and where the franchise can go. He felt like he was too antsy in the pocket at first but, as he got more comfortable with the speed of the game, his confidence grew.

"You go back and look at those four games and each game as a player and offense, we got better," Ridder said. "It's obviously not where we wanted to be at the end of the season, but I see where we can be and what we can do. I'm excited for the progress that we showed, and hopefully we can continue to have that progress moving throughout."

AF_20230417_OTA_SL3_2960
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Throughout the course of the offseason, he's been training with old and new teammates in the Brookhaven area of Atlanta, working to establish chemistry amongst the group. One of those players is Taylor Heinicke, someone Ridder will be working hand-in-hand with this upcoming season in the quarterback room. With Heinicke's experience as a starting quarterback, Ridder is looking forward to learning as much as he can from him.

"He's had a completely different career and the way he's went about his game," Ridder said. "It's just going to be interesting to hear his stories and the way he's gone about things, on the field and off the field."

Ridder also noted his excitement to have Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary extended and re-signed, respectively, this offseason, keeping the core members of the offensive front together.

"Those are two great guys," Ridder said. "They work their butts off every day. It obviously showed on the field. All those guys upfront do a heck of a job. They just come in every single day with no complaints. They put in the work, put in the time and obviously they got paid for that."

Ridder has high expectations for himself and the team in 2023. The main thing he's focused on is the constant progression week-in, week-out.

"Obviously we want to go out there and win the division and then, No. 2, we want to go out there and win a Super Bowl," Ridder said. "That's what every team is preparing to do coming through OTAs and training camp. We want to progress in everything that we do. Whether it's mentally physically, as a team, emotionally; we want to progress."

696x400_email V1
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Chris Lindstrom on his big contract extension and what comes next

The veteran offensive guard signed a five-year deal that will keep him in Atlanta through 2028.

news

Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU's Quentin Johnson could be options in the first round

news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

Scott, Tori and Ashton alternate selections in the last mock, Christian Gonzalez lands in Atlanta

news

Edge rushers the Falcons could target on every day of the 2023 NFL Draft

Lukas Van Ness could be an option at No. 8 overall, with B.J. Ojulari and Tuli Tuipulotu as possibilities on Day 2

news

Bair Mail: On Christian Gonzalez, Bijan Robinson, and addressing the left guard position

We discuss potentially drafting a running back in the first round and adding to the offensive line

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge to one-year deal

Greenidge has spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

news

Atlanta Falcons host second annual high school football award show

The honors were presented by Emory Healthcare

news

Falcons sign Bud Dupree to supplement new-look pass rush

Former first-round pick has played six seasons in Pittsburgh, two more in Tennessee during his NFL career

news

Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in Lions trade

Ohio State product spent the last three seasons in Detroit after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rhett Lewis has Falcons drafting Clemson edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Georgia's Nolan Smith linked to Atlanta in the first round

news

College pro days, top-30 visits: What are the Falcons focusing on during these meetings as NFL Draft looms?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot explains.

Top News

Chris Lindstrom on his big contract extension and what comes next

Desmond Ridder discusses being named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season

Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

Advertising