Tori's 7-round mock draft: Two trades allow Falcons to reload at edge rusher and wide receiver

Pick No. 110, fourth round: Tre Tomlinson (TCU)

It shocked me, too, that it took me so long to draft a cornerback. I've had a top cornerback on my list since the beginning of this offseason. I've said time and time again that I could see the Falcons drafting a corner at No. 8, but then they went out and got Jeff Okudah and it made me rethink my priorities. Call it false hope, but I tend to think that sometimes a change of scenery can change someone. So, I do have high hopes for Okudah in Atlanta. That means that I'm not pressed to find a starting cornerback right away. That doesn't mean a corner comes off my board, though, which leads me to this pick.

Tomlinson is on the smaller side, yes, but what he may lack in size he makes up for in quick decision-making skills and competitive nature. Some teams may like him at nickel. Like Okudah, Mike Hughes is also only guaranteed to be in Atlanta for a year, if the Falcons feel like they need a slot corner for the future, Tomlinson has an upside to him.

Pick No. 113, fourth round: G Anthony Bradford (LSU)

Though the Falcons have locked up Chris Lindstrom with a long-term deal, the left guard position remains an area of discussion for the Falcons (as it has for many years now). The Falcons are still searching for a reliable, long-term answer at left guard. Who's to say it couldn't be someone in this draft class?