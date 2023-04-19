Cornerbacks the Falcons could target throughout the 2023 NFL Draft

Editor's note:This is the third installment of a five-part series examining NFL Draft options the Falcons could use to address positions of need. We'll go over players the Falcons could take at No. 8 overall, plus considerations on Day 2 and Day 3. Here's where you can find the previous installments: Edge rushers and wide receivers.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It's only natural for the thoughts around a certain position group to change as the first few waves of free agency have come and gone. Perhaps none has changed quite like that of the cornerback position, though.

Since the start of free agency, the Falcons have added a couple former-first-round bodies to the secondary. They picked up Mike Hughes off the open market and then recently traded their No. 159 overall pick to Detroit for Jeff Okudah. These two join a cornerback room that's depth was tested in 2022 when Casey Hayward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and A.J. Terrell missed a few games with a hamstring injury.

Even though Okudah and Hughes have not had the start to their NFL careers as they may have wanted due to injuries, the potential is still there with both. These additions made the need to fill the cornerback position in the 2023 NFL Draft change ever so slightly, but not enough to forget to draft a corner in 2023.

So, let's take a look at a handful of players the Falcons could draft at this position throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins in a week.

Day 1

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (or) Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Depending on how the first seven picks in the draft fall, there is a very, very good chance that the Falcons have their pick of the best cornerback in the draft at No. 8.

Depending on who you ask, that's Witherspoon or Gonzalez. They're both long. They're both tough. Either would look good opposite Terrell.

There are some that believe the Falcons are out on these two, though, because of the trade they put together for Okudah. But let's pull back the focus of the picture a little bit to include not just the 2023 season, but 2024 and beyond. One would assume the Falcons would like to put a long-term extension together for Terrell so let's stay away from him for a minute. But Hayward, Okudah and Hughes? They're all on one-year deals or on the final year of their deals. There's no guarantee they'll be in Atlanta in 2024. There's no guarantee that their potential would turn into production for the Falcons. So, even though the room may look more talented and have more depth than it did last year, it's all on the short-term.

It's this reason why you should still keep Witherspoon and Gonzalez on your draft boards for the Falcons. If Atlanta is about to throw quite a bit of cash Terrell's way, one of the best chances they have of giving him a long-term running mate with similar upside is to draft him. Witherspoon and Gonzalez fit that mold.