Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft 

Editor's note: This is the second installment of a five-part series examining NFL Draft options the Falcons could use to address positions of need. We'll go over players the Falcons could take at No. 8 overall, plus considerations on Day 2 and Day 3.

The Falcons have taken pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London in the first round of the last two drafts, bolstering the receiving core. And in the last two seasons, both Pitts and London, respectively, have led Atlanta in receptions and receiving yards.

This offseason, they've added veterans Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller to the unit, in addition to keeping KhaDarel Hodge as a reliable depth piece. Still, however, that doesn't necessarily rule out the Falcons from taking a receiver this year.

Here, we'll take a look at some options they could go with on each day of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Day 1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

As a sophomore, Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,595 receiving yards on 95 receptions and nine touchdowns. Though he dealt with hamstring issues during his junior season, Smith-Njigba has the upside to transition well into the league. The 6-foot, 198-pound wideout has the versatility to create separation and make plays against his defenders. If the Falcons ultimately decide to draft another pass catcher in the first round, Smith-Njigba would be a solid option. It might be possible to get him in a trade down, picking up picks and the receiver they might want.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

At 6-foot-4 and 208-pounds, Johnston seems to be the most NFL ready wide receiver in his draft class. Throughout the course of his college career, the TCU product averaged 18.8 yards per reception. In 2022, he played a key role in helping TCU reach the College Football Playoff national championship. He's a physical route runner who can move fast for his size. Johnston is also an efficient run blocker, which will work well in Arthur Smith's offense.