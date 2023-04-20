NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Peter Schrager has Falcons drafting Georgia edge rusher at No. 8 overall 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially one week from today. Yes, one week. As we get closer to that time, drafting a cornerback or edge rusher remains a common theme for the Falcons in most mock drafts.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Official free agency signings: S Jessie Bates III, DL David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, LB Tae Davis, WR Mack Hollins; DL Joe Gaziano, WR Scotty Miller, DL Calais Campbell, OL Josh Miles, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Jeff Okudah, OL Ethan Greenidge
- Desmond Ridder discusses being named the Falcons starting quarterback heading into 2023 season
- Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft
- Question of the Week: Which Falcons position group is the highest priority to replenish in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Let's take a look at who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall:
Peter Schrager, NFL.com
- Date: April 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Analysis: Atlanta adds another defensive piece to a unit that's been rebuilt this offseason. An explosive combine opened some eyes in the media to Smith, but NFL teams have been high on the former five-star recruit for the last few years.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- Date: April 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Analysis: Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks. Off-field issues could affect where he's taken but there's no denying he's a top-5 talent and maybe the top overall player in this class.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
- Date: April 17
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Analysis: Would a running back selected in the top 10 picks – the first since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 in 2018 – be a luxury for a Falcons team that has posted consecutive seven-win seasons and doesn't look to be on the verge of a breakout? Almost definitely. But GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have used their initial two first-round picks on skill-position players in tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, and maybe they view the electric Robinson as a figure capable of elevating second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder with his contributions as a runner and a receiver.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Date: April 17
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Analysis: The Falcons have added several notable veterans (Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree) to their defensive line, and it wouldn't be surprising if they dropped a young rookie into that mix as well. Smith was born and raised in Georgia, played his college ball for the Bulldogs and would get to stay in his home state to start his NFL career.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
- Date: April 16
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Analysis: At the moment, Atlanta's top edge rushers are Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie. That's... less than ideal, even with Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior. Adding Van Ness to the mix gives them a true perimeter pass-rush threat.
Staff, PFF
- Date: April 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: Atlanta has overhauled its defense this offseason, which makes sense considering the unit ranked 30th in expected points allowed per play in 2022. One area still in need of reinforcements is edge defender.
Atlanta has typically added smaller edge players than the 6-foot-6, 271-pound Wilson, but he offers inside-outside flexibility, and adding a power rusher to a group of more finesse-type players could be smart. You simply cannot be successful against the pass in today's NFL with your edge defenders winning on fewer than 15% of pass-rush reps. The Falcons ranked dead last in the NFL at 14.7% in 2022 and pressured the quarterback on just 12.3% of rushes — also last.
Wilson ranked 17th in pass-rush win rate on true pass sets among FBS edge defenders (29.9%) and 16th in pressure percentage (22.4%). He should also be a solid run defender right out of the gate, with his massive frame allowing him to control the point of attack.
Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
- Date: April 15
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Analysis: The first cornerback goes off the board at No. 8, for a team that badly needs one in Atlanta. Do the Falcons feel this is an overreach? Not with the current state of the position and the opportunity to snag an excellent cornerback in man coverage. Gonzalez needs some polishing in zone coverage, but he has the traits to be very successful in the league. If Jeff Okudah turns his career around, this could be an excellent pairing.
Charles Davis, NFL.com
- Date: April 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Analysis: He's not the biggest, but he may be the fiercest CB prospect in the draft. His tape shows a steady progression in his career, and his impactful play will be valued by the Falcons, even after the recent acquisition of Jeff Okudah, who could depart Atlanta after one season if the team doesn't pick up his fifth-year option prior to the May 1 deadline.
Ben Brown, PFF
- Date: April 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: Atlanta has over a 50% implied probability of drafting an edge or interior defender with its first selection. With the first cornerback off the board already, it increases the likelihood of Atlanta going in this direction.
They seem unlikely to target an offensive lineman — even though they would have their pick of the crop — as they have an 11.8% probability of doing so.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
- Date: April 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: In an ideal world, the Falcons would add a pass rusher here and Tyree Wilson falls to them at No. 9 overall. They have a few quality young players to build around with DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie and now Wilson.