Day 1 NFL Draft Cluster: Best options Falcons could take at No. 8 overall

Fans everywhere want to know who the Falcons will pick at No. 8 overall. That's something the organization would also like to know. There's no sure thing the prospect they want most will be available in the eighth slot, so they have to adapt to what happens before them, which is essentially out of their control.

That's why teams create draft clusters. What are they? A group of players a team would feel comfortable taking at a given spot. It might be massive. It might be super small, suggesting there are only a few guys they'd take before trying hard to trade out. There's no telling how many guys are in Terry Fontenot's draft cluster for the No. 8 overall pick, but there are some super talented options who could be available for the Falcons at that spot.

Here are some possibilities at No. 8, including players I'd feel comfortable taking right there You'll note that there's no quarterback in the group. I just think they're staying away from that spot in this draft. I also didn't include Will Anderson cause there's essentially zero shot the Alabama edge rusher will be there. I went back and forth on Jalen Carter, but ultimately left him out. Tough call there, but there are too many red flags for me .

Here are, however, some options I'd be ready to take at No. 8.

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The big question here: Will Wilson be available to the Falcons at No. 8? Probably not. He's mocked in the top six in most every prediction. I think that's a fair assessment. But…if Wilson is on the board at No. 8, I decline all calls and make the easiest pick on the planet.