Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option

Though a decline from the year before, it should be noted that Terrell did work through a hamstring injury throughout the middle of the 2022 season. Not an excuse but an explanation: When you do break down his stats and performances game by game, you can actively see which games the hamstring affected him. Terrell's hamstring injury came to a head in Week 7 against Cincinnati, and he would miss the next three games because of it. Prior to that Week 7 game, though, Terrell's worst two games by a large margin came in Week 5 and Week 6 as he actively attempted to work through the hamstring injury.

After taking three games off after Week 7, Terrell returned in Week 11 of the 2022 season, putting up performances more akin to what he's notorious for.

Terrell will be one of the leaders of a very different secondary come the first week of the 2023 season. Terrell has a new secondary coach in Jerry Gray. He's also joined by Jessie Bates III after the Falcons made a splash on the first day of free agency to get the Cincinnati safety. Terrell may also have a new running mate on the opposite side of the field with fellow 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah, who the Falcons traded for a couple weeks before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.