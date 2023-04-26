Bair: Free agency took desperation out of Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft outlook

That's a good place to be heading into the draft. It frees Fontenot and Smith up to take the talent they want. They aren't bound by anything. They can let the evaluations speak for themselves without concern that a pick made with the big picture in mind will severely hinder the 2023 product.

Take an edge rusher early? No sweat. A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah can man the cornerback spots, with experience depth behind them. Choose to focus on the secondary at 8? That's cool. Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Bud Dupree form a formidable front, with Arnold Ebiketie and Ta'Quon Graham ready to rotate in.

Even the receivers, which could use some reinforcements, can work with Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, especially with Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson able to play there regardless of how their position formally reads.

There are ways to help Atlanta's short-term goals, the first of which is to end a five-year playoff drought. The fact that isn't the main focus heading into this draft is a good thing for the franchise. Even better is that Smith is out front leading such a charge.

"It's easy for me or someone in the front office to say that we need to think long-term, we've got to think big picture and it's probably harder for coaches," Fontenot said. "You'd think it's strategic for them to be stuck in the moment, but I'll say this about Arthur. He does. He's still able to think long-term and think big picture. Even if this can help us long-term, this is what's best for us. So, he thinks that way and that makes it easy."

While the Falcons are well covered for the immediate future, they'll have some holes down the line. Campbell, Hollins, Dupree, Miller and Okudah are all here on one-year deals. You need longer-term answers there, on rookie deals if you can get them.

That's why the Falcons have options at No. 8, not beholden to taking the best [insert your position here] available when they draft. They could go cornerback or edge rusher at No. 8. They couldn't be blamed for looking hard at an offensive lineman.

That's also why they can go for a dynamic playmaker like Bijan Robinson in the first round. Or, if he's still around, a trade up for Alabama runner Jahmyr Gibbs shouldn't be out of the question. Nothing should at this point.