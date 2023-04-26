Question of the Week: Who should the Falcons draft at No. 8 overall? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney discuss as the 2023 NFL Draft looms.

Apr 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – We've made it. The week of the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived. And with it comes an excitement and feeling of hope that is almost exclusively reserved for this time of year.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night. There's a lot that can happen between now and when the Falcons are on the clock. And who knows, they may not even be the ones on the clock at No. 8, perhaps they trade that pick away and find themselves in a new spot in the first round.

We've already discussed whether or not we think they should do that, so for the sake of this exercise and discussion lets say the Falcons keep the No. 8 overall pick. Who would we take at No. 8? Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney discuss.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori: Here's the thing… I know exactly who Scott is going to take at No. 8.

I know because he's said it… multiple times… on the record and off. He's a sucker for a certain running back out of Texas whose name rhymes with a certain type of mustard. So, I'm going to stay away from that particular name so that Scott can bask in all the running back glory.

Personally, I tend to almost always lean defensively. When the pre-draft process began, I was high on the thought of drafting one of the best cornerbacks. I am still OK with that, to be honest. If Devon Witherspoon is there, or Christian Gonzalez, I am fine if either of their names are called. But at this point in time, I would prefer an edge rusher.

QoW_April26

I don't think Tyree Wilson will be there at No. 8, but if he is? Take him. Take him. Take him. If Lukas Van Ness is there? I'm more than happy to pick him up, too. I'd even risk trading down in hopes he doesn't come off the board for a few picks after No. 8.

I still think there may be an early run on quarterbacks when Thursday night arrives. If so, that's the best case scenario for the Falcons at No. 8. It would essentially give them the opportunity to draft someone they maybe didn't even think would fall to them at No. 8. So, there you have it: I'm taking an edge rusher, or a corner, too (I am not closing the door there, either).

Now I'll pass the mic to Scott so he can write out four to five paragraphs about a certain running back…

Scott: Thank you, Tori. I've been waiting weeks now to extol the virtues of one Zach Charbonnet, a bruiser of a back from the greatest school on this planet, UCLA. Okay, not really. Despite the fact Zach and I are both Bruins alumni, I'm not willing to go with my heart here and make an irrational choice, selfishly looking for backup combating the heapings of flak USC product Drake London gives me for being a Bruin.

But Tori is correct in stating I think the Falcons should throw a wild card down and take Texas running back Bijan – rhymes with a type of mustard, Tori? I legit laughed out loud when I read that. – Robinson.

Ms. McElhaney's logic is sound, stating that the Falcons could use top talent at edge rusher or cornerback. Honestly, that just might be the right play. And if Tyree Wilson's available at No. 8, I make that pick without regret.

But I just keep thinking about how a creative, cutting-edge offensive mind like Arthur Smith could use Robinson. The Falcons head coach is a purveyor of positionless football, after all, and could move Robinson all over the formation to capitalize on a combination of versatility, elusiveness and physicality to take important yards in chunks. Also, can you imagine having Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Robinson on the field at the same time? And we haven't even brought up Jonnu Smith yet. That would have NFC South defensive coordinators shaking in their shoes.

AP22253721291212
Michael Thomas/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

While another defender would be of great benefit, they don't need a first-round talent on that side of the ball after all that was done in free agency.

Look, I understand the trepidation taking a running back that high. He may not be at his peak when looking for a second contract. That's a real risk. When you're making a top-10 pick, you're hoping to find a star who can represent your city for two contracts or even three. Logic suggests that not happen with Robinson, but, again, Smith is a factor here. I have confidence he'd find the right balance between workload and production.

It would be ideal to trade down and get Robinson, but why risk it? Take the man at No. 8 and watch those points per game go up.

The Boys are Back in Town

Atlanta Falcons players are back at Flowery Branch to kick off prep for the 2023 season.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Mack Hollins arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 35

Mack Hollins arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Kaden Elliss arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 35

Kaden Elliss arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Joe Gaziano arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 35

Joe Gaziano arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Taylor Heinicke arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 35

Taylor Heinicke arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Bud Dupree arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 35

Bud Dupree arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Jonnu Smith arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 35

Jonnu Smith arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 35

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Jessie Bates arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 35

Jessie Bates arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 35

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Ra'Shaun Henry arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 35

Ra'Shaun Henry arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 35

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
696x400_email V1
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV, radio, streaming

Falcons have seven selections in this draft, including No. 8 overall

news

Bair: Free agency took desperation out of Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft outlook

Recent signings have given Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith freedom to focus on talent alone, think big picture with first-round pick

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are holding info close heading into uncertain 2023 NFL Draft

Falcons GM, head coach trust research, homework while trying to achieve desired outcome

news

Scott's seven-round NFL mock draft: Falcons take Devon Witherspoon at No. 8, fill needs at receiver, edge rusher with multiple picks

Falcons also take a flier on a certain Georgia QB in the seventh round

news

Day 2 NFL Draft Cluster: Who could be available for the Falcons in second, third round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

As of now, the Falcons have two picks in the second and third round: The 44th and 75th overall pick.

news

Day 1 NFL Draft Cluster: Best options Falcons could take at No. 8 overall

Tyree Wilson, Bijan Robinson, Devon Witherspoon and others would be good picks should they be available to Atlanta

news

Tori's 7-round mock draft: Two trades allow Falcons to reload at edge rusher and wide receiver

The Falcons make a play for Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, while a top running back option drops into Atlanta's lap in the second round.

news

Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Hayward played in six games in 2022, but a shoulder injury cut his season short.

news

Bair Mail: On how QBs can impact Falcons draft, Jalen Carter, first-round fits at edge rusher and more

We also discuss when to get some (imperative) receiver help in this Friday mailbag.

news

Running backs the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft

Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs could be options in the first round.

news

Interior defensive linemen the Falcons could target throughout the 2023 NFL Draft

Resources have been put into rebuilding the defensive line already, but what more can be done to strengthen this position through the draft?

Top News

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV, radio, streaming

Question of the Week: Who should the Falcons draft at No. 8 overall?

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are holding info close heading into uncertain 2023 NFL Draft

Scott's seven-round NFL mock draft: Falcons take Devon Witherspoon at No. 8, fill needs at receiver, edge rusher with multiple picks

Advertising