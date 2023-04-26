Question of the Week: Who should the Falcons draft at No. 8 overall? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – We've made it. The week of the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived. And with it comes an excitement and feeling of hope that is almost exclusively reserved for this time of year.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night. There's a lot that can happen between now and when the Falcons are on the clock. And who knows, they may not even be the ones on the clock at No. 8, perhaps they trade that pick away and find themselves in a new spot in the first round.

We've already discussed whether or not we think they should do that, so for the sake of this exercise and discussion lets say the Falcons keep the No. 8 overall pick. Who would we take at No. 8? Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney discuss.

Tori: Here's the thing… I know exactly who Scott is going to take at No. 8.

I know because he's said it… multiple times… on the record and off. He's a sucker for a certain running back out of Texas whose name rhymes with a certain type of mustard. So, I'm going to stay away from that particular name so that Scott can bask in all the running back glory.