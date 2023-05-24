Notes, observations from first week of Falcons OTAs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When I asked Calais Campbell how he was doing as he approached the group of media for his first in-person availability as a Falcons, I expected him to respond with something along the lines of, "Good, how are you?"

Instead, what I got was quite a bit more than that. He talked about getting back on the field again, how much he loves it. He talked about building relationships with a new team, how looking forward to that he truly is. He talked about the excitement he feels joining the Falcons, how the organization maybe turned a few heads when Campbell chose to bring his talents south, and - ultimately - why he did. All of this he said before anyone ever asked a real question.

Campbell has been around the league for over 15 years. For reference, when Campbell was drafted in 2008, A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah were not even in middle school yet. Despite his years in the league, on Wednesday afternoon as Georgia showcased one of the most beautiful days we've had in a while, Campbell had the look about him not of a 16-year veteran, but a young, excited puppy (but think Great Dane or Bernese Mountain dog).

For a good chunk of his 10-minute long chat with the media, Campbell talked about pretty much everyone else but himself. For every notable player on the team, he named them off, tick by tick.

The run game with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson? "Yeah, that was special last year." Drafting Matthew Bergeron? "He could develop to maybe help us this year." Bijan Robinson? "A guy who can definitely make guys miss in space." Desmond Ridder and Drake London? "I think something Des did really well is that he gave the ball to his playmakers. Drake was his favorite player, and I'm not mad at it!"

And what of the defense bringing in Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss? "You see some talented guys coming in." Oh, and you can't forget the guys already here, Campbell said, like A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett.

Campbell pulled this list off the top of his head. He wasn't asked about his teammates outright. It was Campbell who went down the roster unprompted, giving his two cents on the team he joined a couple months ago.

He's very knowledgable about the men that make up the locker room around him. He did his research, that much is obvious. Campbell has been doing this professional football thing for a while now, so he knows a thing or two about what he's seeing develop in Atlanta.

"There are a lot of guys who are hungry," he said. "You really see a lot of potential here."

It's potential Campbell wanted to be in on maximizing. It's why he chose the Falcons in free agency. Now that he's arrived, wearing the Falcons helmet and getting reps alongside Jarrett and Onyemata, he believes there's reason for him to be hopeful, even in the first week of OTAs.