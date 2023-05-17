Falcons release 2023 preseason schedule

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have released their 2023 preseason schedule which includes games against the Bengals, Steelers and Dolphins.
Atlanta's preseason opener at Miami will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, and kick off at 7 p.m. ET
The Falcons home preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been set for Friday, Aug. 18, and Atlanta's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been set for Thursday, Aug. 24. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX 5 and Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.
For the fourth season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) is set to be the television broadcast partner of the Falcons. FOX 5 will locally broadcast all three Falcons preseason games and nine of the Falcons regular-season games in 2023. You can check out the Falcons entire 2023 regular season schedule here.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2023 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.