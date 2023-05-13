Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

May 13, 2023 at 09:26 AM
Kobe Scales
Kobe Scales

AtlantaFalcons.com contributor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga -- Like any rookie coming into the league, much of Zach Harrison's first season will be spent learning alongside the veterans.

Sounds like the Ohio State edge rusher will have a good teacher.

RELATED CONTENT:

On NFL Draft night, after Harrison was selected in the third round, Calais Campbell followed Harrison on Twitter, eventually sending him a DM.

That was a dream come true for Harrison, who called Campbell a "legend, one of the greatest to ever do it."

After Campbell reached out Harrison recalls thinking "Oh, I'm in the league, that's my teammate now."

Learning from a longtime star in Campbell, who has produced at the highest level, can do nothing but help Harrison.

Harrison says Campbell told him, "I have a lot of knowledge in this game and if you want it, it's yours."

Campbell told no tales there, as the 36-year-old defensive lineman has been in the league for a long time. 15 years to be exact, playing with playoff- and championship-caliber teams in his time. Campbell has as great an individual success as you can ask for. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro selection and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree, amongst other accolades.

Harrison says that he is coming into the season with no expectations. His focus coming in is on in learning and working hard, hopeful that he can translate that recipe to success. He has all the tools to succeed.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound edge rusher out of Ohio State has spent his whole athletic life ranked near the top. Harrison was five-star recruit out of high school, went on to Ohio State University and was a third-round pick in the draft.

He has great potential but must continue to develop.

He will have no shortage of opportunities to learn.

Harrison says his hope is to learn "everything from how to be a pro, to how to navigate life off the field... On the field speaks for itself, All-Pro caliber guys doing it at the highest level, learning how they operate on the field, have somebody to help me through this next level of my life."

Falcons fans should be hopeful, as Harrison will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best. Maybe one day, in Year 15, Harrison will be passing down the same knowledge that he will have had the opportunity to soak up in his rookie season.

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice: Day 1

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the 2023 rookie minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chase Brice #16 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chase Brice #16 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Michal Menet #62 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons center Michal Menet #62 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside #12 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brad Johnson #42 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brad Johnson #42 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Eddie Wilson #94 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tackle Eddie Wilson #94 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
AtlantaFalcons wide receiver Dohnte Meyers #83 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 15

AtlantaFalcons wide receiver Dohnte Meyers #83 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

news

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

The first-round NFL Draft pick wore No. 5 at Texas, switched numbers to start his career in Atlanta

news

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Bijan Robinson's Falcons debut, Zach Harrison and DeMarcco Hellams speak to the media, tryout players who stood out highlighted.

news

Falcons sign DB Clark Phillips III to rookie contract

The Utah defensive back was the Falcons fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to rookie deal

The South Carolina product was the Falcons final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams

Atlanta drafted the Alabama product in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson to rookie deal

The Texas product officially joins Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the Falcons backfield.

news

Longtime Falcons scouting executive Phil Emery retires; Anthony Robinson, Rob Kisiel move on to other organizations

news

Bair: Falcons can navigate reasonable 2023 schedule and seriously contend for NFC South title

The team's slate has some obstacles, but doesn't stand in Falcons way.

news

Falcons schedule release: Why the bye is well placed, not after London trip

Falcons' in-season break comes in Week 11, after lone cross-country trip west and before facing rival Saints

Top News

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

Advertising