Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Harrison says that he is coming into the season with no expectations. His focus coming in is on in learning and working hard, hopeful that he can translate that recipe to success. He has all the tools to succeed.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound edge rusher out of Ohio State has spent his whole athletic life ranked near the top. Harrison was five-star recruit out of high school, went on to Ohio State University and was a third-round pick in the draft.

He has great potential but must continue to develop.

He will have no shortage of opportunities to learn.

Harrison says his hope is to learn "everything from how to be a pro, to how to navigate life off the field... On the field speaks for itself, All-Pro caliber guys doing it at the highest level, learning how they operate on the field, have somebody to help me through this next level of my life."