Which NFL Draft pick (not named Bijan Robinson) will have biggest impact on 2023 Falcons? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori debate the Falcons rookie taken after No. 8 to have an instant impact on upcoming season

May 10, 2023 at 06:55 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Bijan Robinson is an attraction. His talent makes for appointment viewing, especially now that he's moving from the University of Texas to a Falcons offense that seems like a perfect fit for his skill set. Will he live up to his No. 8 overall NFL Draft slot? Will he become an overnight sensation and then sustain success over a longer term? Will he prove as elusive in the pros as he did in college?

RELATED CONTENT:

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

We all have so many questions, but there's a virtual consensus that Robinson will put his stamp on the Falcons 2023 campaign.

An instant impact seems assured.

That's why we removed Robinson as a variable in our Question of the Week. If we ponder which rookie will make the biggest impact, the answer is always Robinson. That's why we've got to look a little deeper and identify someone else from the lower rounds who will leave his mark. The Falcons have received solid rookie contributions in recent seasons, especially last year. It could be argued that Tyler Allgeier was the best and most consistent rookie overall, and the BYU product was taken in the fifth round.

Now it's time for Scott Bair (hey, that's me!!) and Tori McElhaney to make their selections. Feel free to bookmark this story and compare end-of-season production to predictions and then tell me how right I am.

QoW-5-10

Scott: This question is pretty specific to the upcoming season, which limits my choices some. But I wrote the dang question, so there's no one else to blame but me. Way to go, Scott (Insert eyeroll emoji here).

Why does that matter? I have a sneaking suspicion that Zach Harrison's five-star talent and NFL-ready size and strength will develop quickly under Ryan Nielsen's tutelage. The Falcons defensive coordinator is well known and respected for getting the best of his talent, and Harrison seems like a player who could be a better pro than collegian with the right coaching. He'll have it here in Atlanta, but it will likely take some time to get Harrison going. It might end up as a longer-term project, which pushes me back a round to an All-American from Utah.

Clark Phillips III will have a chance to play right away, in the slot especially, though Mike Hughes might have something to say about that. That said, analysts believe Phillips has smarts and instincts to make plays on the ball and succeed at this level. It's always tough, and maybe a bit unfair, to assume a Day 3 pick can make an instant impact. If there's anyone who does, though, it's a strong and aggressive player like Phillips. He has been successful at every stop and will push to play quickly this summer. If he can adjust over the summer and into the fall, the Falcons might've found themselves a steal.

Tori: I knew - just knew - that Scott was going to choose Phillips. I knew because Scott has made it no secret that he loves the Phillips pick up in the fourth round, and hey, I get it. It's intriguing. However, I'm going the way of a little less flash and a little more substance. That's right, I'm talking about the super sexy topic of offensive line play. (Hold for applause).

It's really hard for me to believe that the Falcons traded picks away to move up higher in the second round to get a player who won't see the field. I get it that Matthew Bergeron has never played a game at guard before, though the Falcons believe he has the skill set to. He was exclusively a tackle in college, but if the long-term plan is for Bergeron to morph into a solution at left guard (a position that has experienced a revolving door of players over the last few years), then I say by all means, put him out there.

I tend to think you learn best by doing. Call it a trial by fire or drinking water out of a fire hydrant, but the most I ever learned in my own profession wasn't in a classroom, it was out on the field or in a locker room. It was doing the job until the job became second nature. I wouldn't mind seeing the Falcons follow a similar line of thinking for Bergeron.

And look, I am not saying to throw this kid to the wolves. But if he's in a good spot early in his development there's no reason not to try him out. In the meantime, the Falcons have Matt Hennessy who played a little bit of left guard last season. If he starts the season but Bergeron finishes it, perhaps that's not a bad idea.

2023 Atlanta Falcons Draft Class

Join us as we take a look at the 2023 NFL draft class for the Atlanta Falcons, presented by AmFam.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
4 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
6 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Orlin Wagner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 47

American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
10 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
11 / 47

Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
12 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
13 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
14 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
15 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
16 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
17 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
18 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
21 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
22 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 47

Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
25 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
26 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
27 / 47

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
28 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
29 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
30 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
31 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
33 / 47

Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
34 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 47

Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
36 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
37 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
38 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
39 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
40 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
41 / 47

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
43 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
44 / 47

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Falcons future salary-cap situation

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

This is the third time the Falcons have played a regular season game in London

news

One question for every Falcons position group, Part II: The defense

The defense looks drastically different than it did at the end of 2022. With so many new faces, how quickly can their impact be felt in 2023?

news

One question for every Falcons position group, Part I: The offense

What will the running back rotation look like? How will Kyle Pitts' role evolve in 2023? We take a look at these questions, and more.

news

Falcons sign cornerback Tre Flowers to one-year deal

Veteran has spent time with the Seahawks and Bengals

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder expectations, Bijan Robinson, Arnold Ebiketie, positional value and adding receiver help

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag

news

What does the Falcons roster still need following 2023 NFL Draft?

Atlanta was one of the biggest spenders in free agency, then they followed it up by bringing in 12 more rookies (those drafted and those picked up as UDFAs). Where does that leave them with OTAs right around the corner?

news

Question of the Week: Which new Falcons are you most excited to see during OTAs and minicamp?

Scott and Tori select a veteran addition and NFL draft pick they can't wait to watch work in red and black

news

Full of life: How Bijan Robinson fell in love with football

Those closest to the running back tell the dramatic origin story of a boy who survived an early scare and grew up truly obsessed with the game

news

Falcons add former Georgia State receiver to mix at position of need

Penny Hart signed a one-year deal with his hometown team on Thursday morning.

news

Analysis: Why no one should be surprised the Falcons took RB Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall

If you've been paying attention to the Falcons team-building strategy at all since Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over in Atlanta, you know they've consistently gone against the grain.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Falcons future salary-cap situation

Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Which NFL Draft pick (not named Bijan Robinson) will have biggest impact on 2023 Falcons? -- Question of the Week

One question for every Falcons position group, Part II: The defense

Advertising