Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

This is the third time the Falcons have played a regular season game in London

May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium. It will be a home game for Jacksonville and will be televised on ESPN+ at 9:30 a.m. ET.

This matchup is one of five games being played overseas in 2023 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games. Jacksonville will be based at Wembley Stadium, as part of the Jaguars multi-year deal to play in the UK. This game against the Falcons marks the 10th time the Jaguars have played a regular season game in London.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host games at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After facing the Falcons on Oct. 1, the Jaguars will stay in London for the week before playing the Bills on Oct. 8. This will mark the first time an NFL team has played two games outside the US.

Furthermore, also for the first time, regular season games will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots set to host those games.

This is the third time the Falcons have played in London, the first time being in 2014, but most recently the Falcons beat the Jets in Week 5 of the 2021 season. That game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Then a rookie, Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown in said game.

Something to keep is mind is that teams no longer have to have their bye week directly following a trip overseas, so it's possible the Falcons bye week could come later in the season. The full Falcons schedule will be released with the rest of the league on Thursday on NFL Network and NFL.com.

For those interested in attending the Falcons game in London this season, please visit nfl.com/london.

2023 Offseason: Week 3

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in that work for the 2023 season.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker David Anenih #59 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker David Anenih #59 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jamal Peters #38 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jamal Peters #38 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #28 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #28 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 do strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 do strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Javelin Guidry #33 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Javelin Guidry #33 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 does strength and conditioning during phase two at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

