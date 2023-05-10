Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium. It will be a home game for Jacksonville and will be televised on ESPN+ at 9:30 a.m. ET.
This matchup is one of five games being played overseas in 2023 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games. Jacksonville will be based at Wembley Stadium, as part of the Jaguars multi-year deal to play in the UK. This game against the Falcons marks the 10th time the Jaguars have played a regular season game in London.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host games at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After facing the Falcons on Oct. 1, the Jaguars will stay in London for the week before playing the Bills on Oct. 8. This will mark the first time an NFL team has played two games outside the US.
Furthermore, also for the first time, regular season games will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots set to host those games.
This is the third time the Falcons have played in London, the first time being in 2014, but most recently the Falcons beat the Jets in Week 5 of the 2021 season. That game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Then a rookie, Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown in said game.
Something to keep is mind is that teams no longer have to have their bye week directly following a trip overseas, so it's possible the Falcons bye week could come later in the season. The full Falcons schedule will be released with the rest of the league on Thursday on NFL Network and NFL.com.
For those interested in attending the Falcons game in London this season, please visit nfl.com/london.
