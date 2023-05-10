Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

This is the third time the Falcons have played in London, the first time being in 2014, but most recently the Falcons beat the Jets in Week 5 of the 2021 season. That game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Then a rookie, Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown in said game.

Something to keep is mind is that teams no longer have to have their bye week directly following a trip overseas, so it's possible the Falcons bye week could come later in the season. The full Falcons schedule will be released with the rest of the league on Thursday on NFL Network and NFL.com.