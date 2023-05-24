How 'natural-born leader' Desmond Ridder is using offseason program to help Falcons level up

Ridder is confident in his ability to lead this group. Captaincy has always been a strong suit, in both high school and college. Ridder has been known as a gamer, someone comfortable in a prominent both in practice and on game day.

A big part of that echoes a term head coach Arthur Smith regularly uses: authentic leadership. He's not someone playing a part and takes pride in that.

"I'm doing what comes natural to me. Nothing's forced," Ridder said. "However it comes out for me is how it comes out. Sometimes it's loud, sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's real quiet off to the side. Sometimes I'm out there talking to the defense. I'm just being who I am."

London says London has taken command in that area, with signs regularly showing up during the offseason program.

"If something goes wrong, he's the first person to speak up," London said. "That's what you want on your team."

This portion of the year is about forming bonds, chemistry on the field and off. Leadership is about that, too, not just speaking up. Ridder and some of his receivers met during the offseason, away from the facility, to enhance timing, ball placement preference and passing-game efficiency.

It's also about refining mechanics. Ridder gained confidence over last season's starts, learning he can play this game at this level. Now it's about improving as a thrower and decision maker who stays within himself and the offense.

He isn't trying to fix every issue in one day, choosing instead to focus on progress through getting the little things right. Such was the case on Wednesday afternoon.