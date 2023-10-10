Falcons won't face Justin Jefferson with Vikings WR reportedly headed to IR

Oct 10, 2023 at 01:32 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

When the Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings Nov. 5 in Week 9, they reportedly won't face star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the Vikings Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the team is planning to place him headed to injured reserve. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke that news on Tuesday morning

The All-Pro receiver is expected to miss at least four games while on IR, with Minnesota's game against the host Falcons falling within that window.

Through five games, Jefferson recorded 571 and three touchdowns. He's coming off a season of career-highs in which he led the league in yards receiving (1,809), receptions (128) and yards per game (106.4).

Monochrome Monday | Week 5 Falcons vs Texans

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 36

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 36

XXXXX during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the National Anthem before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the National Anthem before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 on the sideline during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 on the sideline during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 36

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 36

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 36

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 36

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 36

Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)

Daniel Varnado/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter before the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 36

Scene setter before the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 jumps during a run in the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 36

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 jumps during a run in the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 passes during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 36

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 passes during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 36

Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)

Daniel Varnado/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 36

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader is seen during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 36

An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader is seen during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 36

General view after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 36

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
