Falcons won't face Justin Jefferson with Vikings WR reportedly headed to IR

When the Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings Nov. 5 in Week 9, they reportedly won't face star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the Vikings Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the team is planning to place him headed to injured reserve. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke that news on Tuesday morning
The All-Pro receiver is expected to miss at least four games while on IR, with Minnesota's game against the host Falcons falling within that window.
Through five games, Jefferson recorded 571 and three touchdowns. He's coming off a season of career-highs in which he led the league in yards receiving (1,809), receptions (128) and yards per game (106.4).
