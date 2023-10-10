NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remained No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance, Falcons defense inspires confidence that Falcons can compete over long haul. 

Oct 09, 2023 at 11:43 PM
The buildup for Sunday night's game between the 49ers and .Cowboys was big, so much so that it had a playoff-type feel. That didn't last long, as San Francisco put forth a dominant showing the proved why they're the deepest, most complete team in the league right now.

The Eagles are giving them a run for that title, standing as the only other unbeaten team in the NFL. We've got a few other one-loss teams to be reckoned with, including the Dolphins, Chiefs and a Lions team that is so tough and talented across the depth chart. On the other side of things, we've got XXXX teams with one win or fewer. That's a big number after five games, especially with the way some of those squads have played.

There's another big grouping sitting at or around .500. The Falcons squeaked above that mark with a Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, placing them in the upper half of these Week 6 NFL power rankings.

(5-0)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy for MVP?!? If he keeps playing like this, he just might be.

(5-0)
2
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Brotherly Shove is darn effective. So is the entire Eagles team at closing out games.
(4-1)
3
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Gonna be hard for anyone to keep up with Miami's offensive output.
(4-1)
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs keeping fingers crossed that Travis Kelce's ankle is OK.
(4-1)
5
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has been awesome this season.
(3-2)
6
4
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags leave London with back-to-back wins. Clearly comfortable playing in the U.K. As they should be.
(3-2)
7
5
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills didn't look ready to go in London, especially against a talented team that had been there all week.
(3-2)
8
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys got beat by the 49ers in every possible way. So thoroughly that the fourth quarter felt like a preseason game.
(3-1)
9
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith's ascent is so rare. Making the most of a golden opportunity.
(3-2)
10
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
As University of Georgia fans already know, George Pickens is that dude.
(3-2)
11
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's stats don't look good vs. Pittsburgh. Unless you account for all those dropped passes.
(3-1)
12
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs have Lions, Falcons and Bills coming up. We'll know a lot more about them (and the NFC South) after that stretch.
(2-2)
13
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts got an early bye. Can they maintain more consistency (and health) than they have early on?
(3-2)
14
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
If Desmond Ridder consistently plays like he did against Houston, the Falcons will prove tough to beat.
(2-2)
15
5
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The DeShaun Watson injury worth keeping an eye on.
(2-3)
16
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase is right that he's always open. It's also true that the offense looks better, but that defense still contains some question marks. Important contest vs. Seattle coming up next week.
(3-2)
17
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That Saints defense looks pretty darn good.


(3-2)
18
5
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Stinks to hear Anthony Richardson will miss some time. But that's why quality backup QBs are a worthwhile investment.
(2-3)
19
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp is back! Didn't help the Rams beat the Eagles, though.
(2-3)
20
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
I've now seen C.J. Stroud in person. All the compliments I've given him in this space have been validated.
(2-3)
21
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett gets a game ball after beating a Broncos team that took some jabs at their former head coach this summer.
(2-3)
22
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans need Derrick Henry running efficiently to succeed. Seems like a lot of their opponents know that.
(2-3)
23
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs looks like he's finding better form.
(2-3) MNF
24
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay won't win games with Aaron Jones not playing and Jordan Love playing like that.
(2-3)
25
3
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders coming to Atlanta after losing three straight games where they gave up at least 34 points in each.
(1-4)
26
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals are 1-4 and ranked 26th. Wild how many teams have one win or less.
(1-4)
27
7
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears snap a 14-game losing streak after Justin Fields and D.J. Moore go off. That defense is still suspect, though.
(1-4)
28
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings need Justin Jefferson. Him missing any time at all is bad news for a struggling team.
(1-4)
29
Giants_table
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley isn't playing, but the star running back is still sticking up for Daniel Jones, as the Giants continue to struggle.
(1-4)
30
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Things are going bad when even the great Bill Belichick is facing scrutiny.
(0-5)
31
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Sometimes this happens with a rookie QB drafted high. But not having D.J. Moore or a first-round pick next year makes this experience a bit tougher to take.
(1-4)
32
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Never good when the head coach provides bulletin board material.
