NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remained No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

The buildup for Sunday night's game between the 49ers and .Cowboys was big, so much so that it had a playoff-type feel. That didn't last long, as San Francisco put forth a dominant showing the proved why they're the deepest, most complete team in the league right now.
The Eagles are giving them a run for that title, standing as the only other unbeaten team in the NFL. We've got a few other one-loss teams to be reckoned with, including the Dolphins, Chiefs and a Lions team that is so tough and talented across the depth chart. On the other side of things, we've got XXXX teams with one win or fewer. That's a big number after five games, especially with the way some of those squads have played.
There's another big grouping sitting at or around .500. The Falcons squeaked above that mark with a Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, placing them in the upper half of these Week 6 NFL power rankings.