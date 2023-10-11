Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith, Van Jefferson, Dee Alford and Falcons defense getting more sacks

Joe Rogers from Rincon, Ga.

The Falcons defense is definitely better than we have seen in a long time, and they are putting pressure on the QB but just not getting there yet. Do you believe the sacks will come?

Bair: I do, Joe. That said, I need to see some proof after seeing not enough major, game-changing plays created. I will say the Falcons are more talented throughout the defensive front than recent seasons. You can see Bud Dupree starting to turn it on. The interior is ferocious with David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett. Kaden Elliss can attack from the linebacker spot and we've seen Richie Grant come strong as a blitzer.

It isn't good, though, that the Falcons are tied for last in the NFL with five sacks and that eight individuals have more sacks than the entire Atlanta defense. They're also last in quarterback pressure percentage through five games, per Next Gen Stats.

It's time to get home a little more, and the Falcons defense will have opportunities Sunday against a Washington front that hasn't been great in pass protection. I do think it's more important to be stout against the run and good on critical downs, as the Falcons have.

Now, enough from me. Here's what Arthur Smith had to say on the matter.

"I think if you're affecting the passer, it doesn't matter," Smith said. "The problem is, where it sticks out, is if you're not getting any pressure on him. Again, sacks are great. Obviously, you want them because it's negative plays, ball doesn't even go in the air. But I think right now, we're doing a really good job of affecting the quarterback. And there's some give and take. Like yesterday, we dropped a little bit more in coverage, showed some different looks that we hadn't even showed, so it's give and take.