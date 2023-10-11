Falcons injury report: Three players limited in Wednesday practice leading up to Washington Commanders game 

Kaleb McGary, Bud Dupree and Jonnu Smith were limited participants

Oct 11, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Three Falcons players were limited in Wednesday's practice, the team announced.

Offensive linebacker Kaleb McGary (knee), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (wrist) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) received that classification.

McGary left the Falcons Week 5 matchup versus the Houston Texans with a knee injury but wasn't ruled out.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was the only player who didn't participate in practice Wednesday. Campbell was held out for non-injury reasons, this is the fourth time this season the Falcons have given the 16-year veteran Wednesday's practice off.

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Wide receiver Van Jefferson joins the Falcons with existing ties to the team

The Falcons made a Week 6 trade with the Rams in order to acquire the wide receiver. 
news

Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith, Van Jefferson, Dee Alford and Falcons defense getting more sacks

We take a look at pass rush stats and hear from Arthur Smith about the state of the Falcons pass rush in this Wednesday mailbag. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions create more change to this week's chart
news

Falcons acquire WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Fourth-year veteran added with an exchange of future NFL Draft capital, pending physical
news

Falcons won't face Justin Jefferson with Vikings WR reportedly headed to IR

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting Desmond Ridder's 329 passing yards vs. Texans, the receivers who made an impact

Double-digit receivers were involved in Desmond Ridder's best day through the air. That matters for Atlanta moving forward. 
news

Rooftop camera angle captures Bijan Robinson behind-the-back touchdown catch in Falcons win over Texans

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick makes amazing grab as key part of comeback victory
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 5 win against Texans

Your one-stop shop for all the inside info from the Falcons-Texans game in Week 5.
news

Bair: Desmond Ridder's response to adversity brings out his best

The young Falcons quarterback proved something to fans, and himself, in his finest game as a professional. 
news

Running back Bijan Robinson goes from human to superhuman in Falcons win over Texans

The rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown reception behind his back in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Top News

Wide receiver Van Jefferson joins the Falcons with existing ties to the team

Falcons injury report: Three players limited in Wednesday practice leading up to Washington Commanders game 

Falcons acquire WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Desmond Ridder's relationship with receiving corps translates to success | Film Review | NFL

Advertising