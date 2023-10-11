Falcons injury report: Three players limited in Wednesday practice leading up to Washington Commanders game 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Three Falcons players were limited in Wednesday's practice, the team announced.
Offensive linebacker Kaleb McGary (knee), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (wrist) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) received that classification.
McGary left the Falcons Week 5 matchup versus the Houston Texans with a knee injury but wasn't ruled out.
Defensive end Calais Campbell was the only player who didn't participate in practice Wednesday. Campbell was held out for non-injury reasons, this is the fourth time this season the Falcons have given the 16-year veteran Wednesday's practice off.