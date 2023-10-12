How Drake London helped spark an undefeated record at home

The Falcons' 3-2 record, with all three wins at home, has given fans something to cheer about. When London got fired up in that fourth quarter, the crowd of almost 69,500 roared back at him.

"When you have fans like that who back you and support what you're doing and (are) just excited to be there and excited to see you play," London said, "It helps us all just to play to the certain level of our standard every day."

That standard is undefeated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2023 calendar year, dating back to last season when London and Ridder were rookies. Ridder said he could count fans while watching film of last year's performances, now the crowd's presence has evolved.

"I'm like, 'Man, this is wild, just a year's difference and what it can do," Ridder said. "It's just a huge testament to a whole city showing up and supporting us, coming out and just bringing great energy."

Though away from Atlanta so far this season the Falcons struggle to keep their fire.

The offensive splits this season speak for itself. The Falcons have scored 70 points at home versus just 13 on the road, they complete 71.6% of passes at home and 58% on the road, and they've failed to score double-digits on the road yet but reached at least 20 points in every game in Atlanta.

"If you have any road ideas, let me know next week," Falcons coach Arthur Smith joked. "In all seriousness, that's really important to us. The fans have been phenomenal. You can feel their energy in that fourth quarter...that place was rocking."

This week the Falcons get another chance to stay perfect at the Benz against the Washington Commanders before facing their first divisional opponent on the road in Tampa Bay.

How can the momentum travel with the Falcons? By following in London's passionate lead.