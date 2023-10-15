MILESTONE: Calais Campbell records 100th career sack

Star defensive lineman's first sack with the Falcons doubles as major milestone

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

ATLANTA -- Calais Campbell has officially punched his ticket into the triple-digit sack club.

During Sunday's game, Campbell made his first sack with the Atlanta Falcons, which marked his 100th career sack in the NFL. Campbell brought down Falcons quarterback Sam Howell on a second-down play in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Campbell was a second-round pick out of Miami by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft. His rookie season remains his only in which he did not record a single sack. Otherwise, he has had at least 1.5 every year.

Campbell assisted in his first-ever sack on Sept. 9, 2009 in the Cardinals' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell and Arizona defensive back Adrian Wilson took down Jacksonville quarterback David Garrard together right at the line of scrimmage on a second-down play in the fourth quarter.

Campbell's first-ever solo sack came three games later on Oct. 18, 2009 in the Cardinals' win over the Seattle Seahawks. He brought down Seattle quarterback Matt Hasselbeck on a second-down play in the third quarter for a loss of seven yards.

Campbell finished his 2009 season with seven tackles. Through his nine years with the Cardinals, he totaled 56.5 sacks.

Milestone | Calais Campbell 100 Career Sacks

Relive the moment when Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell completed his 100th career sack against the Washington Commanders during Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 celebrates 100 career sacks during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after recording his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
In 2017, Campbell became a free agent and signed with the Jaguars, where he remained for three seasons. Campbell wasted no time in proving his worth to his new team, making four sacks in his first game, a Jacksonville win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, 2017. Deshaun Watson was the Houston quarterback at the time.

That same season saw Campbell post a career-high 14.5 sacks through 16 games. He had his second double-digit season the following year, posting 10.5 sacks. In his final season with the Jaguars, Campbell added another 6.5 sacks to give him 31.5 total there.

In 2020, Jacksonville traded Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. He made his first sack in the Ravens' second game that season – a win over the Texans on Sept. 20, 2020 – against Watson, again. Campbell had 11 sacks for the Ravens before getting released this 2023 offseason. He was officially signed by the Falcons back on March 29.

Campbell was at 99 career sacks when he came to Atlanta. Now he has 100.

This story will be updated with video and graphics honoring Campbell's major milestone.

