MILESTONE: Calais Campbell records 100th career sack

In 2017, Campbell became a free agent and signed with the Jaguars, where he remained for three seasons. Campbell wasted no time in proving his worth to his new team, making four sacks in his first game, a Jacksonville win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, 2017. Deshaun Watson was the Houston quarterback at the time.

That same season saw Campbell post a career-high 14.5 sacks through 16 games. He had his second double-digit season the following year, posting 10.5 sacks. In his final season with the Jaguars, Campbell added another 6.5 sacks to give him 31.5 total there.

In 2020, Jacksonville traded Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. He made his first sack in the Ravens' second game that season – a win over the Texans on Sept. 20, 2020 – against Watson, again. Campbell had 11 sacks for the Ravens before getting released this 2023 offseason. He was officially signed by the Falcons back on March 29.

Campbell was at 99 career sacks when he came to Atlanta. Now he has 100.