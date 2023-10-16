Inside Tori's Notebook: Why you should care about "the middle eight" in Falcons loss to Commanders, too

So, here the offense was again, with another chance. They had just under a minute to go in the half. They had solid field position just inside the Washington territory. At the bare minimum a field goal would do, cutting the Commanders' lead to four points. What transpired was an offensive series off-kilter from the beginning.

Jake Matthews was flagged for a false start, so the Falcons backed up five yards on first down. After a 4-yard completion to Jonnu Smith, Ridder threw back-to-back incompletions. The first one went to London with two defenders closing in on him as he cut towards the sideline. The second was intended for Scotty Miller and was nearly picked off by the defender who positioned himself ahead of Miller on the route. After just 26 seconds, the Falcons lost possession, and two plays later the teams were heading into the locker room with a score of 17-10.

But again, it's not the end of the world, right? The Falcons won the toss. They deferred to the second half so, even down a touchdown, they get the ball first coming out with a chance to tie this thing up. So, no, the last drive of the second quarter wasn't what they wanted, but they have a chance to redeem themselves... Right?

Well, what transpired when the Falcons and Commanders emerged from the locker room wasn't redemption.

Starting their first drive of the second half on their own 25-yard line, Ridder hit London on second down for a 17-yard grab. A nice throw and catch by the duo. Then, things stalled quickly. With very little room to run as the Commanders clogged the rush lanes, Robinson picked up three yards on first down and Cordarrelle Patterson had a run for no gain. With third-and-7 from their own 45-yard line, Ridder tried to hit Van Jefferson for the first down. Instead, the pass was intercepted.

(Without knowing the play call, something you can't tell when watching the play is who's fault it is. Did Ridder miss and throw the ball too far behind Jefferson, not leading Jefferson with the throw? Or was Jefferson supposed to get to the top of his route and turn back to Ridder instead of cutting to the sideline? I guess it's a moot point, but still I wonder).

After a 23-yard return, Washington had their second-best field position of the day to start a drive. At the Atlanta 27-yard line, it took two plays for the Commanders to extend their lead to 24-10.