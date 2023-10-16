Calais Campbell launches "100 Sack Give Back" initiative

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, Calais Campbell recorded his 100th career sack. To celebrate the achievement Campbell and his CRC Foundation are donating $100,000 to teachers across the country through the Kids in Need Foundation.

Dubbed the "100 Sack Give Back" initiative, Campbell will support 100 teachers nationwide, 25 in each of the cities he's played professional football in -- Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta. Each individual teacher will receive $500 worth of school supplies and $500 to purchase other resources for their classroom

In addition to the initial $100,000, Campbell will also donate a total of $20,000 to teachers in Denver (where Campbell went to high school) and Miami (where Campbell played college football).