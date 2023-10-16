Calais Campbell launches "100 Sack Give Back" initiative

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, Calais Campbell recorded his 100th career sack. To celebrate the achievement Campbell and his CRC Foundation are donating $100,000 to teachers across the country through the Kids in Need Foundation.
Dubbed the "100 Sack Give Back" initiative, Campbell will support 100 teachers nationwide, 25 in each of the cities he's played professional football in -- Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta. Each individual teacher will receive $500 worth of school supplies and $500 to purchase other resources for their classroom
In addition to the initial $100,000, Campbell will also donate a total of $20,000 to teachers in Denver (where Campbell went to high school) and Miami (where Campbell played college football).
"I've always been someone that success is best shared with the people you love," said Campbell via a press release announcing the initiative. "Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That's why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community."
Relive the moment when Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell completed his 100th career sack against the Washington Commanders during Week 6.