NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Eagles, Chiefs atop the league, 49ers move back to top 3, Falcons tumble after loss

Jaguars, Bengals fall out of elite class (temporarily, at least) after difficult defeats. 

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Lose a few in a row and a fan base can overreact. Look toward North California for proof of that. The 49ers had lost three straight, and it seemed like the world was going to end, that Brocky Purdy wasn't the guy and a stacked defensive line forgot how to rush the passer.

Then there was a bye. And the 49ers unleashed H-E-double-hockey-sticks on the Jaguars. Elite talent won out here. And I'm sure it didn't hurt Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams returned from injury. The 49ers rejoined the elites, where the Eagles and Chiefs have lived most of this season.

The Ravens got got by the Browns, and C.J. Stroud's doing next-level stuff as a rookie, as the Bengals learned in Week 10. The Falcons are in a tough spot after losing three straight, with a bye to get right and try to rebound. This slip has dropped them some in these power rankings, as you'd expect.

Stacking wins, of course, will change all that. Time will tell which teams do and which teams don't.

For now, however, let's take a look at how the league shakes out heading into Week 11:

(8-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles-Chiefs in Week 11. Game. Freaking. On.

Related Links

(7-2)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis and Taylor, sittin' in a tree ... (you know the rest).
(6-3)
3
5
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers are the Hulk. You won't like them when they're angry.
(7-3)
4
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Won't let a freakish ending derail an excellent Ravens run.
(6-3)
5
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins on a bye means fewer Mike McDaniel press conferences. Boo.
(7-2)
6
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
That offense is something else, but it's all predicated on excellent line play.
(6-3)
7
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins completed a redemption arc all in one game. Incredible finish for the Browns.
(6-3)
8
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
What a day for Dak Prescott. I'm sure someone in Dallas will still criticize him for it.
(5-4)
9
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals defense has had some clunkers. Sunday vs. Houston was another one.
(6-3)
10
5
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags were not in the same class as the elite 49ers. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a bit on Sunday.
(6-3)
11
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith rebounded well. That's essential with the Seahawks fighting to keep pace in the NFC West.
(5-3)
12
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt is has the second-most sacks ever in his first 100 games. A half-sack above his brother.
(5-4)
13
3
Texans_table
Houston Texans
I heard C.J. Stroud MVP talk today. That's an overreaction. Here's a statement that isn't: He has been incredible.
(5-5)
14
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Have we considered whether the Bills are cursed?
(5-4)
15
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Josh Dobbs didn't know where the home locker room was in Minnesota. Then he went out and beat the Saints. Wow.
(4-5)
16
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert put a a show. Chargers still lost. That's a story we've heard before.
(5-5)
17
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Best record in the NFC South? .500. Division is both wide open and not in great shape.


(5-5)
18
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Pierce for coach of the year. No, seriously.
(5-5)
19
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Only put 10 on the Patriots? That's suspect.
(4-5)
20
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets wishing they traded for Josh Dobbs right about now.
(4-6)
21
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders might have something in Sam Howell.
(4-6)
22
5
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Consistency is key to the Falcons turning things around.
(4-5)
23
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa finally got a win thanks to a big day by Mike Evans. They'll need more of those to compete for the division title.
(4-5)
24
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton and the Broncos are starting to figure some things out.
(3-6)
25
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis is dealing with some "welcome to the NFL" moments recently.
(3-6)
26
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Matt Stafford says he's gonna play Sunday. Rams surely loved to hear that.
(3-6)
27
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers haven't had a season like this in some time.
(3-7)
28
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent is 2-2 as a starter. With more wins this season than Justin Fields.
(2-8)
29
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray looked like his old self in his first game since an ACL tear.
(2-8)
30
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants were in the playoffs just last year. Wrap your brain around that.
(2-8)
31
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. Does it really matter at this point?
(1-8)
32
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young needs some help. He doesn't have much right now.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Atlanta drops into the lower half of the league after its second straight loss. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Falcons still atop the NFC South, but Saints and Bucs close in the division.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

Atlanta is the top NFC South team in the division and these rankings, moving on up after big win in Tampa. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The NFC South remains tightly packed after all four teams lose in Week 6, setting up a big game Sunday between the Falcons and Bucs. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens

Top News

Bair: Arthur Smith embracing pressure, challenge to turn things around following frustrating stretch

Inside Tori's Notebook: Lacking answers with the bye week looming

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 10 road loss to Cardinals

Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Advertising