NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Eagles, Chiefs atop the league, 49ers move back to top 3, Falcons tumble after loss

Lose a few in a row and a fan base can overreact. Look toward North California for proof of that. The 49ers had lost three straight, and it seemed like the world was going to end, that Brocky Purdy wasn't the guy and a stacked defensive line forgot how to rush the passer.

Then there was a bye. And the 49ers unleashed H-E-double-hockey-sticks on the Jaguars. Elite talent won out here. And I'm sure it didn't hurt Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams returned from injury. The 49ers rejoined the elites, where the Eagles and Chiefs have lived most of this season.

The Ravens got got by the Browns, and C.J. Stroud's doing next-level stuff as a rookie, as the Bengals learned in Week 10. The Falcons are in a tough spot after losing three straight, with a bye to get right and try to rebound. This slip has dropped them some in these power rankings, as you'd expect.

Stacking wins, of course, will change all that. Time will tell which teams do and which teams don't.