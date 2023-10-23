Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 7 road win over Buccaneers

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

"The last one, we were going to have a good matchup with Cade (Otton, tight end) in the middle one-on-one with a 'backer. But, 'Gigantor,' Calais Campbell, hit him when he was running off the line of scrimmage and so it slowed the progression down and everybody was kind of on different levels."

EXTRA: QUOTING THE OFFICIALS

"We went in and took a look and we could see that the ball was out, so we stopped play just to make sure that we had a full view of all the camera angles. With our Hawk-Eye system, we are able to take camera angles that are synchronized with time stamps. We had an end-zone view that showed when the ball was knocked loose by the defender. At that same time, we're able to sync it up with the near-cart view. We had a good, clear view that when the ball was out, the ball was well short of the goal line and so we were able to confirm that it was a fumble. And then, again also from that end-zone view, with the ball loose we could confirm that it went inside the pylon and through the end zone, which makes it, by rule, a touchback."