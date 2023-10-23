Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 7 road win over Buccaneers

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlanta Falcons won 16-13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday for their Week 7 matchup at Raymond James Stadium in front of 62,620 ticketed fans.
With this victory, the Falcons are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC South.
STELLAR STATS
-- This isn't exactly stellar, but it is standout worthy. The Falcons had three turnovers in the red zone. They were all fumbles lost by quarterback Desmond Ridder. That's the second consecutive game in which Ridder was responsible for three turnovers. He threw three interceptions in the Falcons' 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
-- The Falcons netted 401 yards of offense. It was the third consecutive game in which Atlanta had at least 400 net offensive yards, which hasn't happened since 2018. Back then, the Falcons pulled it off three times: Weeks 2-4, Weeks 6-9 (bye was Week 8) and Weeks 15-17.
-- Atlanta's defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown in the last four games. It actually has given up just one on the ground, during the Falcons' 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. That puts the Falcons defense as No. 1 in fewest rushing touchdowns given up.
-- Wide receiver Drake London became the second-fastest player in Falcons history to reach 100 career receptions. He did so in 24 games, as his six receptions last Sunday put him at 104 overall. Only wide receiver Julio Jones hit the centennial mark quicker, in 23 games.
-- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo successfully made his seventh career game-winning field goal, a 51-yarder as time expired. That tally ties Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson for most game-winning field goals as time expires since start of 2021 season.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- After only managing three plays on every opening drive in Weeks 1-5, the Falcons have scored on the last two opening offensive series. They had tight end Kyle Pitts' 9-yard touchdown reception two weekends ago in the 24-16 loss over the Washington Commanders and now the 2-yard run by Ridder Sunday against the Buccaneers.
-- There were 18 penalties on Sunday, split evenly between the two teams. That's a combined season high for the Falcons. Their previous high was 15, in Week 1 during their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Throughout the NFL – specifically entering Week 7 work – the single-game high for combined penalties is set at 25 from the Week 6 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.
-- Before this win, the Falcons hadn't won an away game since Week 3 of 2022, when they bested the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23. That was also the last time safety Richie Grant had an interception on the road. He picked off then-Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith last year and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in last Sunday's fourth quarter.
-- Speaking of their road record, this win signified the Falcons' first road divisional win since they beat the Carolina Panthers, 29-21, in Week 14 of 2021.
-- The Buccaneers' sole fourth-down attempt came during their first offensive drive. They went for it on fourth-and-5 at the Atlanta 41-yard line. Mayfield threw his third consecutive incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On whether there should be concern surrounding quarterback Desmond Ridder after his three lost fumbles…
"No. I mean, look, we just won the game, 16-13. The guy played phenomenal in the pocket, delivered the ball. Last week, he threw a couple a couple picks (and) fixed those. I understand it's like a game of Whac-a-Mole, but he's in his 11th start (and) just got a road win."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Quarterback Desmond Ridder
On the need to fix critical mistakes that could lead to losing games…
"At the end of the day, there's no magical potion to fix fumbles. It's just strapping up and knowing that you have to protect the football."
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell
On leading the NFC South through Week 7…
"It feels great, but you know it's still October, right? There's still a lot of football left to play. Whether we're on top of the division today does not matter. We just have to keep fighting and playing better ball -- find a way to keep improving. But I will say, getting a win on the road in the division is huge."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
On settling for a field goal after being stopped three times at the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter…
"The last one, we were going to have a good matchup with Cade (Otton, tight end) in the middle one-on-one with a 'backer. But, 'Gigantor,' Calais Campbell, hit him when he was running off the line of scrimmage and so it slowed the progression down and everybody was kind of on different levels."
EXTRA: QUOTING THE OFFICIALS
NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson
On the ruling of Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder's run that was initially a touchdown and then ruled a touchback…
"We went in and took a look and we could see that the ball was out, so we stopped play just to make sure that we had a full view of all the camera angles. With our Hawk-Eye system, we are able to take camera angles that are synchronized with time stamps. We had an end-zone view that showed when the ball was knocked loose by the defender. At that same time, we're able to sync it up with the near-cart view. We had a good, clear view that when the ball was out, the ball was well short of the goal line and so we were able to confirm that it was a fumble. And then, again also from that end-zone view, with the ball loose we could confirm that it went inside the pylon and through the end zone, which makes it, by rule, a touchback."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, 21 carries for 59 yards
- Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson, 10 carries for 56 yards
- Buccaneers: Rachaad White, 12 carries for 34 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Buccaneers: Mike Evans, six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown
- Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, six receptions for 66 yards
- Buccaneers: Rachaad White, six receptions for 65 yards
Top 3 passers
- Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, 27-42-1 for 275 yards and a touchdown (sacked three times)
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 19-25-0 for 250 yards (sacked once)
- N/A
Top 3 defenders
- Buccaneers: Lavonte David, 13 total tackles, eight solo
- Falcons: Nate Landman, 12 total tackles, five solo (one forced fumble)
- Buccaneers: Jamel Dean, 10 total tackles, nine solo (one fumble recovery)
NEXT UP
The Falcons (4-3) remain on the road for a Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday. Action is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. CBS will carry the broadcast coverage.
The Titans are coming off a 24-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens for their own Week 7 game.