'I'll be good next week': Running back Bijan Robinson explains his absence in Falcons win against Buccaneers

Bijan Robinson said he was dealing with a headache that didn't lessen enough for him to comfortably play Sunday.

Oct 22, 2023 at 05:44 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

TAMPA, Fla. — Curiosity over Bijan Robinson's whereabouts built the more Sunday's game progressed and the less his number was seen.

The Atlanta Falcons running back didn't have a single touch in the first half of the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with one carry, late in the fourth quarter, for 3 yards by the time the Falcons’ 16-13 win over the Buccaneers was finalized.

The FOX broadcast reported at halftime Robinson was not feeling well, and the player himself confirmed he was dealing with a consistent headache in the locker room at Raymond James Stadium afterward.

"It (started) last night, I was feeling weird," Robinson said. "I woke up, just completely out of it. I tried to take medicine so I could be good for the game. But my head was hurting. Bad. I don't know what was going on. I tried to go in pregame, but then coach (Arthur) Smith said, 'We'll be all right. Let's get you right.'"

Robinson was not on any of Atlanta's injury reports leading up to Sunday's action.

Official snap counts will come out Monday. In the first six games this season, Robinson played at least 33 snaps (Week 1 win over Carolina Panthers) or at least 61% of the snaps (Week 5 win over the Houston Texans). His Week 7 numbers won't be close to either of those marks.

"I don't care what I'm going through, I'm going to push through," Robinson said. "But at the same time, I know it's a long season. I know that Coach Smith has the best interest at heart for me. Knowing when he has a plan and we have a plan, I'm going to go with it and not bother with it. I'll be good next week."

The Falcons play the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Technically, Robinson has still played in every NFL game of his young career so far. That detail matters to Robinson. He can easily recall the very few games he has ever missed: two at Texas and two in high school.

There was never any doubt Robinson was going to dress for Sunday's game. The plan was for him to go through warm-ups to test the waters in hopes of his pain alleviating. It never fully did.

"He wasn't feeling like himself," Smith said. "He played, but we weren't going to overdo it. We were being cautious. When you have other guys that can go, we're a team. So, we'll just have to continue monitor him tonight and tomorrow."

Running backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson carried the run game for the Falcons. Allgeier led the way with 21 carries for 59 yards. Patterson had 10 carries for 56 yards.

Otherwise, quarterback Desmond Ridder was the only other Atlanta representative to record any rushing stats, and he had six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

Robinson could be seen high-fiving everyone as they returned to the sideline throughout all four quarters.

"Trying to be a good teammate," Robinson said. "Obviously I was pushing through it. But I was always trying make sure the guys – Ty, CP; the offense, the defense – were always locked in. That was my main goal. I'm super glad for how we won the game."

Game Photos | Week 7 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 140

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 140

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 140

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after losing his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after losing his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 140

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs down field during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs down field during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a kick during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a kick during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 140

General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 140

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 makes a tackle on a punt return during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 makes a tackle on a punt return during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 140

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the third quarter of during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the third quarter of during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 140

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is tackled during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is tackled during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
131 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a carry during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
132 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a carry during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
134 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
135 / 140

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
136 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
137 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
138 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 attempt to block a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
139 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 attempt to block a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
140 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
