Week 7: What happened in Falcons win over Buccaneers

Oct 22, 2023 at 04:08 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlanta Falcons can thank their defense (and kicker Younghoe Koo) for being able to finish with a 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Atlanta won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tampa Bay's ball to start.

FIRST QUARTER

For the second week in a row, the Falcons scored on their first offense drive. It took eight plays and spanned 58 yards. Probably the most efficient start Atlanta has produced this season.

(NOTE: The Falcons did not manage more than three offensive plays on their Weeks 1-5 opening drives. … The Buccaneers had previously allowed two other opponents put points on the board with their first offensive drive. The Chicago Bears scored a touchdown. The New Orleans Saints managed a field goal. Neither team ultimately won.)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder ultimately did the trick with a 2-yard run. The Falcons' first play was actually its longest in that series. Ridder hit wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge with a 19-yard pass to break into Buccaneers territory right away.

The Buccaneers answered with a touchdown. Theirs was a bit flashier, with a 40-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to wide receiver Mike Evans way downfield.

(NOTE: The 40-yard touchdown reception was the Buccaneers' longest touchdown play this season.)

Atlanta and Tampa Bay closed out the first 15 minutes of work all tied up.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Desmond Ridder run 2; Youghoe Koo PAT … 7-0, ATL

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield pass 40 to Mike Evans; Chase McLaughlin PAT … 7-7, TIE

End Q1: 7-7, TIE

SECOND QUARTER

Ridder opened up the period with a deep shot to wide receiver Scotty Miller. The 45-yard reception was the longest for Miller this season -- by far. His previous long was 7 yards.

(NOTE: Miller played for the Buccaneers from 2019-22 before the Falcons signed him as a free agent back in March. He appeared in 50 games for Tampa Bay, catching 74 passes for 924 yards and four touchdowns.)

So, again, the Falcons immediately got into Buccaneers land with their first play. Atlanta made it all the way to the 5-yard line but were unable to finish the distance to the end zone. Kicker Younghoe Koo came out instead and made a 24-yard field goal to put the Falcons back ahead.

The Buccaneers responded the same way. They made it to the Falcons 6-yard line, but Atlanta pushing Tampa Bay into sending kicker Chase McLaughlin out to make a 24-yard field goal.

All tied up for the second time.

The Falcons came close to pushing ahead before the break, making it to the red zone, but Ridder fumbled on a sack and lost Atlanta the ball.

(NOTE: Atlanta continues to have never entered halftime with a lead. … Falcons running back Bijan Robinson did not have a carry or a target in the first half. FOX broadcast reported he is "just not feeling all that great.")

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 24-yard field goal … 10-7, ATL

Buccaneers: Chase McLaughlin 24-yard field goal … 10-10, TIE

Halftime: 10-10, TIE

THIRD QUARTER

The Falcons went three-and-out on offense to kick off the second half. Defense came in clutch, though, when Falcons linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble out of Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins and defensive lineman LaCale London recovered the loose ball. That gave the Atlanta offense another chance.

Which it came less than a yard from cashing in on. The Falcons were at the Buccaneers' 1-yard line when Ridder fumbled and lost the snap.

(NOTE: For those keeping count, that's two red-zone turnovers for Atlanta's offense. According to ESPN, that makes the Falcons the first team with two red-zone turnover in a single game.)

The Falcons defense continued to hold up its end of the bargain and prevented the Buccaneers from scoring any points.

Atlanta was at least able to inch ahead with a 41-yard field goal from Koo.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 41-yard field goal … 13-10, ATL

End Q3: 10-3, ATL

FOURTH QUARTER

And then there were three. The Falcons offense used 10 plays to get what they thought was a 12-yard touchdown run from Ridder. The play was reviewed and reversed, though. The ball went out of bounds in the end zone. Touchback.

That's three fumbles lost by Ridder in the red zone now. He threw three interceptions in the Falcons' loss to the Washington Commanders last week.

Atlanta's defense stepped up, per usual. Safety Richie Grant intercepted Mayfield with less than four minutes remaining. Tampa Bay had been moving down the field, lined up at the Falcons' 26-yard line when the turnover occurred.

(NOTE: That was Grant's first pick of 2023. He now has three in his career, dating back to 2021. Grant's last interception on the road came in Week 3 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, which doubles as the Falcons' last road victory.)

The Falcons offense then went three-and-out.

Defense prevented the Buccaneers from scoring a touchdown, but McLaughlin tied up the game one more time with less than a minute left.

Here's how the Falcons' final drive went: incomplete pass, 39-yard pass, 3-yard run and no-gain run.

Koo made a 51-yard field goal to win the game.

Scoring plays:

Buccaneers: Chase McLaughlin 36-yard field goal … 13-13, TIE

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 51-yard field goal … 16-13, ATL

Final: 16-13, ATL

Game Photos | Week 7 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 140

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 140

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 140

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after losing his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after losing his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 140

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London #5 after running for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 140

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs down field during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs down field during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a kick during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a kick during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 140

General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 140

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the first half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 makes a tackle on a punt return during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 makes a tackle on a punt return during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 140

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Dee Alford #20 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 140

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 140

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to score after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 react during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 140

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the third quarter of during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a pass during the third quarter of during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 140

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second half of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 140

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 140

Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is tackled during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is tackled during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
131 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a carry during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
132 / 140

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a carry during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
134 / 140

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant # 27 reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
135 / 140

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
136 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
137 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
138 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 attempt to block a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
139 / 140

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 attempt to block a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
140 / 140

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
