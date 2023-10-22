Week 7: What happened in Falcons win over Buccaneers

Videos Falcons at Buccaneers | NFL+ Highlights

Videos Arthur Smith speaks with media following Falcons' Week 7 win over Bucs

Videos Tyler Allgeier's best plays from 112-yard game | Week 7

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Younghoe Koo's 51-yard FG gives Falcons win on final play of regulation

Videos David Onyemata comes up with clutch third down sack vs. Baker Mayfield

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Richie Grant delivers CLUTCH INT on Mayfield's fourth-quarter pass

Videos Ridder's sideline pass to Allgeier goes for BIG 46-yard pickup

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson swiftly bounces it outside for 18-yard rush

Videos Blanketing Falcons' pass defense results in Baker Mayfield takedown via Lorenzo Carter 4-yard sack

Videos Desmond Ridder keeps it himself on 19-yard scramble

Videos Calais Campbell's hit in backfield sparks Falcons' 4-yard TFL vs. Vaughn

Videos Ridder and Pitts combine for critical 39-yard pass in final minute of fourth quarter

Videos Younghoe Koo's 41-yard FG gives Falcons 13-10 lead vs. Bucs

Videos Drake London makes otherworldly pylon reach

Videos Nate Landman's forced fumble sparks Falcons' takeaway deep in Bucs' territory

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson's truck-stick run gets Falcons into red zone late in first half

Videos Desmond Ridder with a pass completion to Scotty Miller for a 45-yard Gain vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Younghoe Koo drills 24-yard chip shot FG

Videos A.J. Terrell's strong hit-stick tackle halts Godwin abruptly

Videos Kyle Pitts makes extraordinary one-handed catch against his momentum

Videos Grady Jarrett detonates on Vaughn using big hit-stick tackle

Videos Ridder lasers 19-yard completion to KhaDarel Hodge across middle

Videos Ridder continues hot start with 18-yard dart to Jonnu Smith in red zone

Videos Falcons get hype for Buccaneers game in Tampa for week 7 divisional matchup | NFL

Videos David Onyemata and Chris Lindstrom discuss upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos A.J. Terrell on connection to family, Atlanta and Westlake HS | Falcons in Focus

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Jessie Bates III, and others on moving forward and making improvements in week 7

Videos Arthur Smith updates media on Falcons roster and looks ahead to Tampa Bay Buccaneers week 7 matchup

Videos Numbers behind Calais Campbell's 100th career sack | Next Gen Stats

Videos Drake London Mic'd Up in career-high game

Videos Defensive line and secondary work in sync for sack success | Film Review | NFL

Videos Arthur Smith addresses Falcons loss to the Commanders and preparation for Buccaneers matchup

Videos Breaking down Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder, Calais Campbell in Falcons loss to Commanders

Videos Desmond Ridder, Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett and others speaks to the media following the Atlanta Falcons & Washington Commanders matchup

Videos Arthur Smith discusses Atlanta Falcons performance against the Washington Commanders

Videos Falcons vs. Commanders highlights Week 6

Videos Every Drake London catch from 125-yard game in Week 6

Videos Bud Dupree's clutch sack of Howell forces Commanders to punt late in fourth quarter

Videos Desmond Ridder with a pass completion to Drake London for a 32-yard Gain vs. Washington Commanders